0 Superfoods that will help you stay healthy this winter

Winter is here, and it brings the increased risk of getting sick.

As temperatures outside drop, so does your body’s ability to fight viruses. A 2015 study by Yale University School of Medicine found that “when internal body temperatures begin to drop because of the cold air and wind, the body’s immune system also decreases in its ability to fight the virus that causes the common cold.”

So it’s important to eat foods that will help keep you healthy and warm during the cold months. Here are four superfoods you need to add to your diet, according to a number of online health experts

Oatmeal

Oats are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidant plant compounds. According to healthline.com, half a cup of oats contains:



Manganese: 191 percent of the recommended daily allowance

Phosphorus: 41 percent of the RDI

Magnesium: 34 percent of the RDI

Copper: 24 percent of the RDI

Iron: 20 percent of the RDI

Zinc: 20 percent of the RDI

Folate: 11 percent of the RDI

Vitamin B1 (thiamin): 39 percent of the RDI

Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid): 10 percent of the RDI

Green tea

"It's the healthiest thing I can think of to drink," Christopher Ochner, research scientist in nutrition at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, told WebMD.

Because green tea is loaded with antioxidants, it can strengthen the immune system and help protect you against colds and coughs.

Honey

Not only can honey soothe a sore throat, but it also can boost the immune system and help fight off colds and coughs.

In fact, a 2014 study found honey was more effective than the cough suppresant dextromethorphan and the antihistamine diphenhydramine at soothing children’s nighttime coughs.

Trail mix

Creating your own trail mix full of nuts, seeds and dried fruits can satisfy a sweet tooth while helping you feel full. Many nuts and seeds are considered to be superfoods, because they are packed with nutrients beneficial to one’s health.

Start with almonds, walnuts, pistachios and cashews (or any of these other healthy nuts), then add pumpkin, chia, sunflower or other seeds. Throw in dried fruit for sweetness. One nutritionist recommends choosing dried fruits that have no added sugar and contain antioxidants.

Bottom line: You won’t be able to prevent all illnesses by eating healthy, but incorporating foods high in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals can increase your odds of not getting sick.

