0 Judge denies Meek Mill's appeal for new trial

Meek Mill encountered another major legal setback Tuesday as Judge Genece Brinkley denied his appeal for a new trial.

Brinkley, the judge who originally made the controversial decision to sentence Mill to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation in November, wrote in an opinion that the rapper did not meet his burden of proof.

“We are not at all surprised by Judge Brinkley‘s decision today. Despite the agreement of the District Attorney’s office on the need for a new trial, and the granting of new trials to other identically situated defendants, Judge Brinkley made clear during the hearing on June 18th that she had already decided the matter," Mill's attorney Joe Tacopina told USA TODAY. "We continue to believe that this miscarriage of justice will be corrected upon further review, and that the public’s confidence in the impartiality of the judicial system in Pennsylvania will be restored.”



In February, Mill's attorneys petitioned for a new trial for the rapper's decade-old gun and drug convictions based on credibility issues with former Philadelphia police officer Reginald Graham, who played a role in his 2007 arrest and testified at his trial. Multiple convictions of other defendants based on Graham's testimony had been thrown out this year by a different judge, and the Philadelphia district attorney’s office supported the defense's request for a new trial.

Mill served five months of his sentence before the state Supreme Court ordered his release on bond. Earlier this month, the state Supreme Court split on a request by Mill to have the case reassigned from Brinkley.

