Grady EMS joins lip sync challenge with salute to Atlanta

Welcome to Atlanta and welcome to Grady EMS’ lip sync challenge video.
The competition has been gaining popularity on social media as law enforcement agencies across the country post videos, including Dunwoody police.
Not to be outdone, Grady EMS employees dance their way through dispatch offices, on and around ambulances, and in front of Philips Arena (now State Farm Arena).
And if you’re representing Atlanta, you lip sync to Atlanta stars.
“This is Atlanta, we are Grady, and we’re taking a moment to celebrate how much we love what we do,” Grady posted on its Facebook page, in a video that had more than 70,000 views after just 12 hours.
The Grady video begins with shots of the city, followed by lip syncing to Jermaine Dupree’s “Welcome to Atlanta,” featuring Ludacris. The scene changes to the dispatch area, where dozens of employees dance and “sing” to Outkast’s wildly popular “Hey ya,” written by André Benjamin as ambulance lights flash and confetti falls.
The video wraps up with a note from Grady: “This video is dedicated to all the patients and families we proudly serve every day.”
