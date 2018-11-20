Grandparents in desperate need of a turkey ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday are in luck.
Rapper T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, is partnering with the city of Atlanta to giveaway turkey to grandparents who raise their grandchildren.
The giveaway is co-sponsored by the rapper’s non-profit organization, the Harris Community Foundation.
The giveaway will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center, formerly known as the Adamsville Recreational Center, on 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta.
