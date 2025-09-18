$6.5M estate with winery, wedding venue in heart of Oconee County hits the market

If you’re looking to get into the agritourism business in Georgia, there’s a new listing for a $6.5 million estate.

Hadden Estate at DGD Farms is located in the heart of Oconee County and just 12 miles from in Athens.

The property features the main home with 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, but it’s the amenities and business opportunities that offer more to the estate.

There’s also a 5,800 sq. ft. event venue, winery and a U-Pick blueberry farm. In total, there are 11 buildings on the property, including a main lodge, bride and groom house and a covered pavilion.

Robert Jahn with Cardinal Real Estate Advisors says the property would be turnkey ready for the new owners. Click here to see the listing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

MORE HOME STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group