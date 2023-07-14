Watch finalists dance it out for spot on Hawks ATL Dancers, Stunt Teams on Sunday

Who will be performing courtside at the Atlanta Hawks games next season? Head to Riverside EpiCenter on Sunday to find out.

The Atlanta Hawks will host a showcase to wrap up auditions for the ATL Dancers and ATL Stunt Team at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 with all proceeds donated to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at Hawks.com/Entertainment/Showcase.

Hawks Entertainment is in the final stages of comprising a team of 18 to 20 skilled dancers as well as eight to ten stunt performers for the upcoming Hawks season. The finalists will perform a choreographed and pre-rehearsed routine as a part of the showcase. At the showcase, 12 judges with professional backgrounds in dance and stunt will assist in the selection of the dancers for the team, which will be announced at the conclusion of the showcase.

“We are excited to showcase the talent of our finalists in front of friends, family and fans,” said Hawks Sr. Director of Entertainment Donni Frazier. “We are another step closer to assembling our team as well as a step closer to the upcoming NBA season, which we are eager to begin.”

These integral members of Hawks Entertainment add to the overall experience at State Farm Arena and serve as brand ambassadors throughout the city of Atlanta. They have played an integral role in the Hawks leading the NBA in overall game experience in previous seasons amongst various surveys.

To secure tickets for the ATL Dancers Showcase, visit Hawks.com/Entertainment/Showcase.

