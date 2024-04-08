Universal Orlando announces 2024 Halloween Horror Nights schedule

ORLANDO — This year, the horror begins earlier than ever before as Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights returns on select nights from August 30 through November 3 – unleashing a new slate of frights and nightmare-inducing terror at every corner of Universal Studios Florida.

Event dates for 2024 include August 30-31; September 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29; October 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31 and November 1-3.

Experience 1 of country's largest Halloween attractions at Halloween Horror Nights

Guests can secure their spot for the screams now and purchase select tickets and offers to plan the ultimate fall getaway where they can experience the adrenaline-pumping thrills of Universal’s theme parks by day and the terrifying chills of Halloween Horror Nights at night.

Every fall, guests from all around the globe brave their worst nightmares coming to life at Halloween Horror Nights – consistently named the world’s premier Halloween event. This year, a chilling new collection of horrifying experiences awaits guests, including 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories created by the twisted minds of Universal’s Entertainment team, and five scare zones filled with hundreds of menacing creatures who will reign the streets of Universal Studios Florida. And in between the screams, guests can enjoy an energetic live show, fuel up for the next round of scares with sinfully delicious food and beverage inspired by the event’s haunts, shop the latest merchandise at the highly-themed Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, and enjoy some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting attractions.

Single-night event tickets and Express Passes for Halloween Horror Nights are available for purchase now. Guests can also stay, scream and save up to $200 (based on a seven-night stay) with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to the event and accommodations at a Universal hotel located just minutes from the haunts. This package also includes admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks to enjoy some of the most innovative rides and attractions ever created during the day, before facing the chills of Halloween Horror Nights at night. Plus, hotel guests receive exclusive benefits including access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights gate for faster entry into the event, Early Park Admission to the theme parks during the day, complimentary resort transportation, and more.

Halloween Horror Nights upgrades are also available for purchase now, including the guided, nighttime R.I.P. Tour experience where guests receive priority V.I.P. access to the haunted houses; and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour that offers a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life via a daytime, lights-on journey through select haunted houses. For guests who can’t wait to peek at what’s in-store this year, there’s also a limited, three-house Behind The Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour available for purchase for select days starting Aug. 11.

