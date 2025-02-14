Things 2 Do

Ultimate Dinosaurs brings dinosaur bones, fossils, augmented reality to Fernbank Museum

By Nelson Hicks, WSB-TV
By Nelson Hicks, WSB-TV

ATLANTA — Dinosaurs ruled the Earth millions of years ago, yet still fascinate people today.

Look no further than the Fernbank Museum of Natural History for proof. Dinosaurs fill the Atlanta-area museum throughout the year. But for dinosaur lovers, there’s something extra special right now—Ultimate Dinosaurs, a brand-new temporary exhibit just opened.

“It talks all about Southern Hemisphere dinosaurs, so we focus on South America, Africa and Madagascar, and how these dinosaurs evolved through isolation,” Fernbank Museum’s Maria Moreno told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks.

Unlike the familiar T. rex and Triceratops from student textbooks, this exhibit explores a different side of prehistoric life—the dinosaurs of the Southern Hemisphere. These creatures evolved in isolation, developing unique traits that set them apart from their northern relatives.

“(The exhibit features) dinosaurs like the Argentinosaurus, which is one of the biggest dinosaurs that has ever been found,” Moreno noted. “We also have the Majungasaurus, so a lot of names that might not be familiar, but a lot of great different types of dinosaurs that you’ll see.”

Visitors will encounter these dinosaurs, brought to life through interactive exhibits, fossils, skeletal reconstructions and augmented reality.

Some fossils on display date back 145 million years, spanning multiple prehistoric eras.

Beyond Ultimate Dinosaurs, don’t miss the museum’s massive dinosaur skeletons in the Great Hall and permanent exhibits. They serve as a reminder of just how little we still know about these ancient giants.

“There’s still this air of mystery around (dinosaurs),” Moreno said. “These giants that used to roam the Earth—and compared to them, we’re so small. So I think that intrigues people to learn about dinosaurs.”

Fernbank’s Ultimate Dinosaurs runs through May 4. Check Fernbank’s website for special programming, including Fernbank After Hours, Dino Talks, and exclusive lectures.

This story is sponsored by Fernbank Museum of Natural History.

