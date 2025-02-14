Ultimate Dinosaurs brings dinosaur bones, fossils, augmented reality to Fernbank Museum

ATLANTA — Dinosaurs ruled the Earth millions of years ago, yet still fascinate people today.

Look no further than the Fernbank Museum of Natural History for proof. Dinosaurs fill the Atlanta-area museum throughout the year. But for dinosaur lovers, there’s something extra special right now—Ultimate Dinosaurs, a brand-new temporary exhibit just opened.

0 of 85 Ultimate Dinosaurs now at Fernbank “Ultimate Dinosaurs,” a special exhibit that explores the fascinating species that evolved in isolation in South America, Africa and Madagascar, stomps into Fernbank Museum from Feb. 8 - May 4,2025. (Denver Museum of Nature & Science) Ultimate Dinosaurs now at Fernbank Guests can experience an impressive blend of skeletal displays and augmented reality as they learn about the changing prehistoric landscape of dinosaurs in a new, modernized way. (Chris Schneider/Denver Museum of Nature & Science) Ultimate Dinosaurs now at Fernbank Based on groundbreaking research from scientists around the world, “Ultimate Dinosaurs” highlights dinosaurs typically unfamiliar to North Americans and seeks to answer the question: why are the unique and bizarre dinosaurs in the Southern Hemisphere so different from their North American counterparts? (Chris Schneider/Denver Museum of Nature & Science) Ultimate Dinosaurs now at Fernbank Starting with the breakup of the supercontinent Pangaea, "Ultimate Dinosaurs" takes visitors through the Mesozoic Era (250-65 million years ago) and shows how continental drift affected the evolution of dinosaurs during the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. (Denver Museum of Nature & Science) Ultimate Dinosaurs now at Fernbank “We are excited to have ‘Ultimate Dinosaurs’ here at Fernbank and explore the unique ways that dinosaurs have evolved in isolation,” said program manager Maria Moreno. “This exhibit combines rarely seen specimens with interactive stations for patrons of all ages to enjoy. It is also very exciting to have an exhibit highlighting our mascot, the Giganotosaurus, one of the largest land predators to have ever lived.” (Chris Schneider/Denver Museum of Nature & Science) Ultimate Dinosaurs at Fernbank Museum Guests can view a variety of full-scale dinosaur displays from the Eoraptor, Malawisaurus, Suchomimus, Rapetosaurus and more, including 14 dinosaur skeletons. (Nelson Hicks) Ultimate Dinosaurs at Fernbank Museum Fernbank will host the family-friendly Discovery Day, “Dino Day,” from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, to celebrate the grand opening of “Ultimate Dinosaurs.” This event is included with general admission. (Nelson Hicks) Ultimate Dinosaurs at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Ultimate Dinosaurs exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) Ultimate Dinosaurs at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Ultimate Dinosaurs exhibit at Fernbank Museum. “It talks all about Southern Hemisphere dinosaurs, so we focus on South America, Africa and Madagascar, and how these dinosaurs evolved through isolation,” Fernbank Museum’s Maria Moreno told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks.

Unlike the familiar T. rex and Triceratops from student textbooks, this exhibit explores a different side of prehistoric life—the dinosaurs of the Southern Hemisphere. These creatures evolved in isolation, developing unique traits that set them apart from their northern relatives.

“(The exhibit features) dinosaurs like the Argentinosaurus, which is one of the biggest dinosaurs that has ever been found,” Moreno noted. “We also have the Majungasaurus, so a lot of names that might not be familiar, but a lot of great different types of dinosaurs that you’ll see.”

Visitors will encounter these dinosaurs, brought to life through interactive exhibits, fossils, skeletal reconstructions and augmented reality.

Some fossils on display date back 145 million years, spanning multiple prehistoric eras.

Beyond Ultimate Dinosaurs, don’t miss the museum’s massive dinosaur skeletons in the Great Hall and permanent exhibits. They serve as a reminder of just how little we still know about these ancient giants.

“There’s still this air of mystery around (dinosaurs),” Moreno said. “These giants that used to roam the Earth—and compared to them, we’re so small. So I think that intrigues people to learn about dinosaurs.”

A new dinosaur exhibit is open at Fernbank Museum! Check out Ultimate Dinosaurs: 2wsb.tv/4aMSyRZ Posted by WSB-TV on Saturday, February 8, 2025

Fernbank’s Ultimate Dinosaurs runs through May 4. Check Fernbank’s website for special programming, including Fernbank After Hours, Dino Talks, and exclusive lectures.

This story is sponsored by Fernbank Museum of Natural History.

Wildwoods: AGLOW at Fernbank Museum (Nelson Hicks) Wildwoods: AGLOW at Fernbank Museum Experience a mushroom choir, captivating illumination and nocturnal animals roaming the woods. Journey into the magnificent, sometimes hidden worlds of nature at Fernbank Museum's newest exhibit, Wildwoods: AGLOW. (Nelson Hicks) Wildwoods: AGLOW at Fernbank Museum "Wildwoods: AGLOW (is) our new nighttime, multisensory experience that highlights native plants and animals, or iconic species that can be found here (in Georgia), maybe even some reclusive species that you may not get to see because they are nocturnal or they don't like a lot of human activity," Sarah Arnold told WSBTV.com's Nelson Hicks. "So, (it features) all sorts of really fun things to explore and discover." (Nelson Hicks) Wildwoods: AGLOW at Fernbank Museum Now in its third year, WildWoods: AGLOW introduces a variety of new displays that promise to delight visitors. "We have added some uplit, very artistically carved light tours over near the mushroom choir, we have added Luna moths and dragonflies that are also uplit down near the creek in Wildwoods," shared Sarah Arnold of Fernbank Museum during an interview with WSB-TV's Nelson Hicks. (Nelson Hicks) Wildwoods: AGLOW at Fernbank Museum "There's a lot of new stuff to see." (Nelson Hicks) Wildwoods: AGLOW at Fernbank Museum Highlighting the complex, connected and sometimes-hidden stories that flourish in the surrounding forest, this innovative experience brings together the vast, natural environment with the latest innovations in immersive design and technology. Transformative illuminations, large-scale projections and original music compositions beckon guests into a nighttime wonderland of biodiversity. Inspired by native flora and fauna – and unlike anything else in Atlanta – this multi-sensory experience reveals the wonder of nature through a range of glowing, interactive and panoramic scenes across five distinct zones. (Nelson Hicks) Wildwoods: AGLOW at Fernbank Museum "We are always exploring exciting ways to engage audiences with science and nature while tickling the imagination through innovative and fun programming," said Fernbank president and CEO, Jennifer Grant Warner. "WildWoods: AGLOW is an exciting experience that will reveal nature's magnificent wonders through beautiful, artistic and intentional uses of projection that enhance our understanding of the ecosystem that connects us all." (Nelson Hicks) Wildwoods: AGLOW at Fernbank Museum As guests enter the experience, they first discover oversized seeds glowing with interactive light, signaling the origin of forest growth and inspiring a deeper connection with nature. Throughout the experience, guests will encounter nocturnal animals, forest projections and interactive lighting, integrated with the surrounding plants and woodland environment. Another zone features larger-than-life incandescent mushrooms that can respond to guest movement with a musical symphony of illuminated communication. (Nelson Hicks) Wildwoods: AGLOW at Fernbank Museum Developed in partnership with Thinkwell, a leading design and production agency creating immersive, content-driven experiences for brands and companies worldwide, "WildWoods: AGLOW" is the third endeavor between the two organizations, following the opening of the award-winning children's exhibit NatureQuest in 2011 and the creation of a series of outdoor exhibits in WildWoods, which expanded Fernbank's experiences into the outdoors in 2016. Thinkwell has also previously designed and opened outdoor, nighttime experiences, including Omega a la Nuit and Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience. "WildWoods: AGLOW" is a limited-run nighttime experience for visitors of all ages and abilities, offered on select evenings from now through late Feb. (Nelson Hicks) Wildwoods: AGLOW at Fernbank Museum "This is an all ages experience," Arnold said. "It's wonderful for date night and wonderful for families." (Nelson Hicks) Wildwoods: AGLOW at Fernbank Museum The final day to enjoy Wildwoods Aglow is Feb. 23, 2025. 