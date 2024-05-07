Ultimate animal experience coming to Discovery Cove

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ever dreamed of getting up close and personal with dolphins, birds, fish and rays? Here’s your chance!
Adding to its list of award-winning bucket-list experiences, Discovery Cove has just announced the launch of the all-new Ultimate Animal Experience, allowing guests the chance to spend a half-day alongside a Discovery Cove Zoological Expert and the chance to interact with a variety of animals. Developed as an add-on to the popular Signature Dolphin Experience, this intimate and exclusive experience starts at $249 per person, and includes:
- Private, guided snorkel session prior to park opening in The Grand Reef, a one-million-gallon saltwater habitat home to thousands of tropical fish and rays.
- Enhanced second dolphin interaction (in addition to the Signature Dolphin Experience) with two dolphins, including a private photo session.
- Meet-and-greets with tropical birds and small mammals.
- Behind-the-scenes tour to learn more about the world-class animal welfare practices and animal care facilities at Discovery Cove.
- Personal, guided tour of the Explorer’s Aviary with opportunities to hand-feed hundreds of exotic birds.
- Private otter enrichment session in the Freshwater Oasis, an exclusive experience not offered through any other program at Discovery Cove.
“A day at Discovery Cove is already a dream come true for animal lovers,” said Buck Lyman, Discovery Cove’s Vice President of Zoological. “But this new Ultimate Animal Experience takes it to a whole new level with even more one-on-one interactions and time spent with our zoological team learning about the animals, their care and well-being, and more.”
A recipient of Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Family Travel Award, Discovery Cove is a tropical oasis in the heart of Central Florida that provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to swim with dolphins in the Dolphin Lagoon, snorkel with fish and rays in The Grand Reef, hand-feed exotic birds in the Explorer’s Aviary, and soak up the sun while relaxing on pristine white sandy beaches. As part of the all-inclusive experience, guests also enjoy a freshly prepared breakfast and lunch, limitless snacks throughout the day, and unlimited gourmet coffee, ice-cold beverages, and beer and wine (for guests 21+). Parking, lockers, wetsuits, and swim gear are also included.
