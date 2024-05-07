Ultimate animal experience coming to Discovery Cove

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ever dreamed of getting up close and personal with dolphins, birds, fish and rays? Here’s your chance!

Adding to its list of award-winning bucket-list experiences, Discovery Cove has just announced the launch of the all-new Ultimate Animal Experience, allowing guests the chance to spend a half-day alongside a Discovery Cove Zoological Expert and the chance to interact with a variety of animals. Developed as an add-on to the popular Signature Dolphin Experience, this intimate and exclusive experience starts at $249 per person, and includes:

Private, guided snorkel session prior to park opening in The Grand Reef, a one-million-gallon saltwater habitat home to thousands of tropical fish and rays.

Enhanced second dolphin interaction (in addition to the Signature Dolphin Experience) with two dolphins, including a private photo session.

Meet-and-greets with tropical birds and small mammals.

Behind-the-scenes tour to learn more about the world-class animal welfare practices and animal care facilities at Discovery Cove.

Personal, guided tour of the Explorer’s Aviary with opportunities to hand-feed hundreds of exotic birds.

Private otter enrichment session in the Freshwater Oasis, an exclusive experience not offered through any other program at Discovery Cove.

“A day at Discovery Cove is already a dream come true for animal lovers,” said Buck Lyman, Discovery Cove’s Vice President of Zoological. “But this new Ultimate Animal Experience takes it to a whole new level with even more one-on-one interactions and time spent with our zoological team learning about the animals, their care and well-being, and more.”

A recipient of Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Family Travel Award, Discovery Cove is a tropical oasis in the heart of Central Florida that provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to swim with dolphins in the Dolphin Lagoon, snorkel with fish and rays in The Grand Reef, hand-feed exotic birds in the Explorer’s Aviary, and soak up the sun while relaxing on pristine white sandy beaches. As part of the all-inclusive experience, guests also enjoy a freshly prepared breakfast and lunch, limitless snacks throughout the day, and unlimited gourmet coffee, ice-cold beverages, and beer and wine (for guests 21+). Parking, lockers, wetsuits, and swim gear are also included.

