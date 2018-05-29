U2 rocks sellout crowd in Gwinnett

DULUTH, Ga. - One of the biggest rock bands of all time rolled through the Atlanta area on Memorial Day.
Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr., collectively known as U2, played the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth.
It was a "Beautiful Day" in Gwinnett tonight as @U2 rocked the @Infinite_Center!— Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) May 29, 2018
Check out more videos, photos from the concert here: https://t.co/i6gMZfapXV@U2Community @U2TOURFANS @u2songs @U2comZooMods @u2br @u2gigs @U2_News #Bono #u2 #U2eiTour pic.twitter.com/dMhGz82bEF
A sellout crowd of 12,200 was on hand for the "eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour." It was one of the highest-grossing shows in the arena's history.
U2 opened with "Love Is All We Have Left." That was followed by "The Blackout," "Lights of Home," "I Will Follow," "Gloria" and "Beautiful Day."
The tour included two stages, connected by a catwalk. But the centerpiece was a massive video wall that ran down the center of the floor sections. The wall featured incredible animation and video that put Bono in the center of a number of different scenes.
The North American leg of the tour kicked off at the beginning of May. It's in the United States through July 3 before heading overseas.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}