U2 rocks sellout crowd in Gwinnett

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    DULUTH, Ga. - One of the biggest rock bands of all time rolled through the Atlanta area on Memorial Day.

    Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr., collectively known as U2, played the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth.

    A sellout crowd of 12,200 was on hand for the "eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour." It was one of the highest-grossing shows in the arena's history. 

    U2 opened with "Love Is All We Have Left." That was followed by "The Blackout," "Lights of Home," "I Will Follow," "Gloria" and "Beautiful Day."

    The tour included two stages, connected by a catwalk. But the centerpiece was a massive video wall that ran down the center of the floor sections. The wall featured incredible animation and video that put Bono in the center of a number of different scenes.

    The North American leg of the tour kicked off at the beginning of May. It's in the United States through July 3 before heading overseas. 

