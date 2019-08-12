0
Things to do: Piedmont Park Arts Fest, Taste of Johns Creek, FREE events and more!
FREE EVENTS:
Every Wednesday
Enjoy a FREE yoga class at Millenium Gate Courtyard every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm.
Head to the BeltLine for FREE workout classes including yoga, hiking, biking, barre and more!
August 17-18
Piedmont Park Arts Festival
This annual festival features 250 painters, photographers, sculptors and jewelers. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Admission is FREE.
THINGS THAT COST A FEW:
August 17
Taste of Johns Creek
Sample more than 20 local restaurants, shop all kinds of art, enjoy live music and activities for kids. Admission is FREE, while taste and activity tickets cost between $1 - $4.
Dinosaur Birthday Bash at Fernbank
Head to Fernbank Museum of Natural History for a pre-historic dinosaur birthday bash. FREE for members, and included with museum admission for those that are non-members.
August 18
Caffeine and Exotics Car Show
Check out all kinds of exotic cars like Lamborghini, Ferraris, McLaren, Aston Martins and more! Tickets for kids 6 and above are $5.
August 15 - September 1
Othello
Catch a performance of Othello at Marietta's New Theatre in the Square. Tickets start at $20.
Don't miss Imaginary Worlds: Alice's Wonderland exhibit at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Take in sights of the giant topiary-like plant sculptures. Adults are $22, kids are $19.
