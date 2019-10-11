The Void is the most immersive virtual reality experience to hit the ATL

If you're looking for the most immersive and mind-blowing virtual reality experience, you'll want to head over to The Void.
Access Atlanta got a first look at the newest hot spot to hit The Battery.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
If you're looking for the most immersive and mind-blowing virtual reality experience, you'll want to head over to The Void.
Access Atlanta got a first look at the newest hot spot to hit The Battery.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}