    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Southern Living recently polled its readers to discover their picks for the top places to visit in the South. The Cloister on Sea Island was the only Georgia resort to make the cut.

    PHOTOS: Blackberry Farms

    You're looking at the resort Southern Living calls the top resort in the South for 2018. It's Blackberry Farm. (Photos by beall + thomas photography)

    But the resort that tops the rankings isn't that far from the Peach State. Blackberry Farms, in Walland, Tennessee, took home the top prize. The resort is south of Knoxville and about three hours from the Atlanta area.

    Southern Living noted, "Blackberry Farm emanates hospitality, from its farm-to-table offerings to the porches on guest cottages."

    Activities include archery, carrage rides, clay shooting, cycling, fly fishing, hiking, paddle sports, paintball, wakesurfing and more. (Photos by beall + thomas photography)

    Blackberry Farm is a luxury hotel and resort situated on a 4,200-acre estate in the Great Smoky Mountains.

    There is a spa, brewery and working farm on the property. The resort offers plenty of wine and dining options, musical entertainment, workshops and more. 

    Southern Living notes, "Blackberry Farm emanates hospitality, from its farm-to-table offerings to the porches on guest cottages." (Photos by beall + thomas photography)

    Activities include horseback riding, archery, fly fishing, hiking and paintball.

    One Facebook reviewer noted, "Have traveled quite well in my 50+ years, but Blackberry Farm stands out as the BEST of all. They anticipate your every wish and deliver it with cordial efficiency. Understated, approachable elegance. Go there, go there, go there! It is transforming."

    (Photos by beall + thomas photography)

    Southern Living honored The Barn at Blackberry Farm by awarding it the best restaurant in Tennessee, too.

