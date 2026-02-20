See mega animals, experience augmented reality at Fernbank’s ‘Planet Ice’

See megaanimals, experience augmented reality, explore an ice-fishing shack and uncover 80,000 years of the ice ages at Fernbank Museum of Natural History’s newest temporary exhibit, “Planet Ice.”

“Planet Ice (explores) how cold has shaped our earth over time in different ages and how it’s affected environments, cultures and really everything in between,” Fernbank program manager Maria Moreno told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks. “And we see that in this exhibit, the changes and how it (has) affected human life.”

0 of 74 Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' See megaanimals, experience augmented reality, explore an ice-fishing shack and uncover 80,000 years of the ice ages at Fernbank Museum of Natural History’s newest temporary exhibit, “Planet Ice.” (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' “Planet Ice (explores) how cold has shaped our earth over time in different ages and how it’s affected environments, cultures and really everything in between,” Fernbank program manager Maria Moreno told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks. “And we see that in this exhibit, the changes and how it (has) affected human life.” (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' The immersive temporary exhibit transports visitors back in time, when ancient creatures roamed the earth, massive glaciers dominated the landscape and Neanderthals dealt with harsh, cold conditions. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' “Neanderthals have adapted to learn how to hunt, find food, make tools to help them survive in these climates, and use the resources around them, like animal hides, to stay warm,” Moreno noted. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Explore a time filled with megaanimals. From giant beavers to the woolly mammoth, from a mastodon to a short-faced bear, these animals once thrived. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' How have the ice ages shaped our lives today? That story is told through 80,000 years of history. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' But don’t worry, this exhibit, which documents 80,000 years, doesn’t rely on ancient technology to tell the story. From a thermal camera to augmented reality, the immersive experiences are a hit for everyone. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' “There are interactive sections for people of all ages, for the youngest kids to the oldest adults,” Moreno said. “I was here (at) an event and all of the adults that were here were enjoying this exhibit like they were little kids, so it’s definitely open to anybody.” (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' “Planet Ice” is scheduled to remain at Fernbank through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks) Fernbank's "Planet Ice"

The immersive temporary exhibit transports visitors back in time, when ancient creatures roamed the earth, massive glaciers dominated the landscape and Neanderthals dealt with harsh, cold conditions.

“Neanderthals have adapted to learn how to hunt, find food, make tools to help them survive in these climates, and use the resources around them, like animal hides, to stay warm,” Moreno noted.

Fernbank Museum's 'Planet Ice' Here are some more photos from "Planet Ice." The temporary exhibit is on display at Fernbank Museum of Natural History through May 3. (Nelson Hicks)

Explore a time filled with mega animals. From giant beavers to the woolly mammoth, from a mastodon to a short-faced bear, these animals once thrived.

How have the ice ages shaped our lives today? That story is told through 80,000 years of history.

But don’t worry, this exhibit, which documents 80,000 years, doesn’t rely on ancient technology to tell the story. From a thermal camera to augmented reality, the immersive experiences are a hit for everyone.

See mega animals, experience augmented reality at Fernbank’s ‘Planet Ice’

“There are interactive sections for people of all ages, for the youngest kids to the oldest adults,” Moreno said. “I was here (at) an event and all of the adults that were here were enjoying this exhibit like they were little kids, so it’s definitely open to anybody.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Planet Ice” is scheduled to remain at Fernbank through May 3.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This story is sponsored by Fernbank Museum of Natural History.

©2026 Cox Media Group