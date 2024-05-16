North Georgia winery takes home top honors in historic wine competition

TIGER, Ga. — If you’re looking for a world-class wine, you don’t have to venture far from the Atlanta area to find one! Not after Tiger Mountain Vineyards earned one of the top awards at the 89th anniversary Los Angeles International Wine Competition.

The competition included more than 1,000 wines from 13 countries.

When the judging concluded, Tiger Mountain Vineyards’ Petit Manseng won a Best of Class award.

The vineyard is located in Tiger, Ga.

Tiger Mountain Vineyards

“Winemaker Luke Anderson created an incredible wine from picking the grapes to bottling the wine and everything in the middle,” the company noted. “We are honored and so proud of this award. Come join us and try our award-winning wines for yourself.”

The winery’s Petit Manseng is a full-bodied and aromatic white.

“It is entirely aged in French Oak barrels, for 8 months, yet the fruit character remains dominant, with hints of pineapple, mango, vanilla, and toasted walnut,” Tiger Mountain Vineyards’ website notes. “This varietal is especially acclimated and resilient to our terroir, resulting in a later harvest than most lots of Petit Manseng around the world.”

Have you heard? Our Petite Manseng won Best Of Class at the Los Angeles International Wine Championships. Winemaker... Posted by Tiger Mountain Vineyards on Thursday, April 11, 2024

The Petit Manseng wasn’t the company’s only offering to take home an award. Tiger Mountain Vineyards’ Cabernet Franc, Naturel Petillant Rose, won a silver medal at the awards while its Viognier, Private Reserve earned a bronze medal.

Tiger Mountain Vineyards offers tastings, tours and live music on the weekends. You can purchase some of the award-winning wines on its website, too.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]





TRENDING STORIES:

Plan your perfect spring getaway: Wine tasting in North Georgia mountains

PHOTOS: Epic adventures await in 1 of Georgia’s top small towns

PHOTOS: Unique experiences, attractions, stays await in North Georgia

Tiger Mountain Vineyards

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group