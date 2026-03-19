New pickleball club arrives in Atlanta area, trampoline park to open this summer

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Attention pickleball players, there’s a new venue in the Atlanta area to play the game you love.

Braelinn Village shopping center has added Ace Pickleball Club to its tenant lineup in Peachtree City. The additions aren’t done, either. An Altitude Trampoline Park is scheduled to open later this year. The two entertainment venues occupy a 90,000-square-foot space at 400 Crosstown Drive, formerly held by Kmart.

The venue’s owner is repositioning the property to focus on family-friendly recreation and community-oriented services. Ace Pickleball Club began operations in August 2025, while Altitude Trampoline Park is slated to open in early summer 2026.

Ace Pickleball Club opened its 40,000-square-foot facility at the center in August 2025. The club operates with a member-focused, open-play model designed to accommodate players of all skill levels. The Peachtree City location is the company’s second in Georgia. The company operates a location in Roswell, too.

Joe Sexton, president of Ace Pickleball Club, said the local culture around recreation made the community a natural fit for the brand. “Pickleball is one of the most accessible and social sports today and our welcoming community creates a place for players of all ages and skill levels to learn, play and compete year-round,” Sexton said.

City Manager Justin Strickland said the addition of the indoor facility supports the city’s active lifestyle. “Having a world-class indoor facility right in our backyard means our residents can stay active and connect with friends and neighbors all year round in any weather,” Strickland said. He added that the amenities help highlight the “Live, Work, Play” philosophy of the area.

Altitude Trampoline Park will occupy the remaining 50,000 square feet of the former retail space, making it the brand’s largest location in Georgia and its fourth in the state. The park will feature wall-to-wall trampolines, a dedicated toddler zone and a sports court. It will also debut Birdie ParTee, an 18-hole links-style indoor/outdoor mini golf course with a kid-friendly funhouse design. The space will be anchored by Crave Social Eatery, which will offer an American-style menu and a full-service bar.

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