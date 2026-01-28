Meet the Atlanta Braves this weekend at Braves Fest

Meet some of your favorite Atlanta Braves this weekend at the 2026 Braves Fest.

The Braves Fest Gala on Jan. 30 invites guests to enjoy a country-themed evening at the Delta Club, presenting live music, line dancing and exclusive interactions with Braves players. Suggested attire for the gala is “Western Best – Denim and Diamonds.”

The full-day event on Jan. 31 at Truist Park will feature exclusive interactions with Braves players and coaches, live entertainment, food, shopping and access to the ballpark like never before.

The Braves have introduced several new events. One of those will kick off Braves Fest: the Braves Fest Player Walk & Rally. Fans are invited to arrive early and line the streets of The Battery Atlanta to greet players and coaches to open Braves Fest.

Other new events this year include Braves Country Karaoke, Paint & Sip with the Braves, Braves Bingo and Visiting Team Behind the Scenes Tour.

Andruw Jones will be at the event to discuss his recent election to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Players will be available for autographs, but Braves Fest Autograph Passes must be purchased to participate in an autograph session. Those are $125.

Though Braves Fest is a free event, it requires an entry ticket. These free tickets are available at braves.com/bravesfest.

Free parking is available in the Red Deck, Purple Deck, Green Deck, Delta Deck, Truist Deck or Lot 29 for Braves Fest.

