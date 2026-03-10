LuminoCity Dino Safari Festival roars into Gwinnett

BUFORD, Ga. — The largest immersive dinosaur walk-through lights festival in the United States arrives in the Atlanta area later this month.

The 100,000-square-foot LuminoCity Dino Safari Festival returns to the Mall of Georgia in Buford from March 13 through April 19, 2026.

(JOSHUA SOWEMIMO/LuminoCity Dino Safari) LuminoCity Dino Safari Xiaoyi Chen is the CEO and founder of LuminoCity. Chen founded the organization to share the beauty and cultural storytelling of the lantern festivals from her hometown. "At LuminoCity, we aim to create more than a family-friendly event — we build immersive worlds where people can unplug, explore and experience wonder together," Chen said. "Bringing LuminoCity Dino Safari back to Georgia is especially meaningful because of the warmth and enthusiasm we've received here." (LuminoCity Dino Safari) LuminoCity Dino Safari The event includes more than 12 amusement activities for toddlers, children, teens and adults. Eight of these activities are included with general admission, providing interactive zones for play and exploration. Four premium attractions require additional tickets, including the Dino Speedway ride-on cars, the Safari Dig paleontology experience, the Bounce Zone and a scenic train ride. (LuminoCity Dino Safari) LuminoCity Dino Safari Six dinosaur-themed inflatable attractions are available for guests to jump and climb. A new Volcano Bounce feature stands nearly 25 feet high, while the Triceratops Bounce Nest is also a new addition this year. On select nights, the glow-in-the-dark Neon Octo-Beats will feature a DJ for a dance party. (LuminoCity Dino Safari) LuminoCity Dino Safari Visitors can participate in three theme nights held on select Fridays throughout the festival. Guests who dress to match the theme of the evening receive surprise gifts and participate in special interactive experiences. The festival grounds are ADA-compliant and stroller-friendly. (JOHN BAIATA/LuminoCity Dino Safari) LuminoCity Dino Safari General admission tickets range from $18 to $21, and children age 3 and under are free. The festival will be open daily except for Tuesdays, with timed entrances starting at 5 p.m. each evening. Early bird ticket deals are on sale through March 12, 2026. General admission tickets range from $18 to $21, and children age 3 and under are free. The festival will be open daily except for Tuesdays, with timed entrances starting at 5 p.m. each evening.

