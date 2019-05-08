Local restaurant named one of Best Brunch Restaurants in America

With the calendar turning to May and warmer weather the norm, many Atlantans will spend their weekends noshing on brunch.
From French toast to mimosas to salads, brunch offers something for everyone.
While many Atlanta restaurants offer the meal between breakfast and lunch, only one was recently named to the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America list compiled by OpenTable. That honor went to Poor Calvin's.
OpenTable editors noted this about Poor Calvin's, "We know the word 'fusion' has been wielded about to justify everything from Hula Burgers to Mexican lasagna. But the East-meets-South brand of fusion happening at Poor Calvin's? It's creative; it's innovative; and it's probably unlike anything you've tasted in the ATL."
Poor Calvin's serves Asian fusion dishes with southern influences.
One dish that chef Calvin Phan hit out of the park is his mac 'n' cheese.
"We didn't think good old-fashioned mac 'n' cheese could get much better," OpenTable noted. "And then, we tried Calvin's ridiculously rich take on the cheesy classic, gussied up with chunks of lobster and given a zing with Thai spices."
Other items on the brunch menu include fried goat cheese, crab meat grilled cheese and chicken and sweet potato waffles.
OpenTable based the selections on analysis of 12 million reviews from more than 30,000 restaurants from across the country.
