Largest cruise ship in the world unveiled, see Icon of the Seas

MIAMI — Imagine 40 restaurants, bars and lounges, seven pools, nine whirlpools, six waterslides, a skywalk, a suspended infinity pool and multiple neighborhoods. Now imagine all of them on a cruise ship!

That’s what vacationers will find aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas. The world’s largest cruise ship just arrived in Miami for cruises starting later this month.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 51 Icon of the Seas Imagine 40 restaurants, bars and lounges, seven pools, nine whirlpools, six waterslides, a skywalk, a suspended infinity pool and multiple neighborhoods. Now imagine all of them on a cruise ship! (Royal Caribbean)

“We really looked to say, ‘How can I copy the best family vacation in the world and compete with any other vacation you and your family, however your family is configured, that you and your family want to go do,” Jay Scheider, a product developer from Royal Caribbean said. “Without a doubt, this competes with any other vacation you can take.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In store on Icon of the Seas is an all-encompassing lineup of experiences that combines the best of every vacation – from the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure – making the first-of-its-kind adventure the way to get away for every type of family and vacationer. Across eight neighborhoods that are destinations in and of themselves are firsts and next-level favorites for everyone day and night, including adrenaline-pumping thrills like six record-breaking waterslides at Category 6 and the Crown’s Edge experience at 154 feet above the ocean, and unrivaled ways to chill with seven pools – one for every day of the week – like the first suspended infinity pool at sea. The game-changing experiences also include a stay-all-day neighborhood designed for families with young kids, more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges; deck-defying entertainment across air, ice, water and theater; and more.

Icon of the Seas: World’s largest cruise ship arrives in Florida

Starting Jan. 27, vacationers can get away on the Icon of the Seas and island hop in the tropics at any time of the year. Each seven-night Eastern or Western Caribbean adventure from Miami features idyllic destinations in the Caribbean and a day of thrill and chill at Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. Plus, dialing up the perfect on Perfect Day in January 2024 is the private island’s first adults-only escape, Hideaway Beach, an all-day experience complete with a private beach and pools, new dedicated spots for drinks and bites, exclusive cabanas, live music and more.

Icon of the Seas features 20 decks, 2,805 staterooms and can carry 5,610 guests. It’s nearly 1200 feet long.

TRENDING STORIES:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 115 MSC Meraviglia We're hitting the open waters for a cruise aboard the MSC Meraviglia. (Ivan Sarfatti)

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group