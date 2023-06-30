July 4th around Atlanta: Check out these cities, spots to see fireworks in 2023

ATLANTA — Fireworks, freedom, and a good time. That’s Atlanta’s July 4 in a nutshell.
With so much to do and so much to see, there’s no need to take the backstreets unless you’re avoiding traffic.
Here’s a rundown of fun around the metro Atlanta area for the July 4 weekend.
Ahead of July 4, there’s a whole three days of weekend to celebrate, unwind, and pop off some fireworks.
An Atlanta tradition, Look Up Atlanta is the renamed version of the classic Centennial Olympic Park light show. It sparks up at 5 p.m.
If you’re not in Atlanta, many metro area cities are having fireworks shows on July 4 at multiple parks.
Now running for its 54th year, the AJC Peachtree Road Race will sprint into action for thousands of viewers and competitors. Athletes, fans, and friends will run from Peachtree Road at Lenox Square Mall to Piedmont Park, starting at 8:30 a.m.
Stone Mountain’s Fantastic Fourth Celebration
Every day from July 1 through July 5, Stone Mountain Park is launching fireworks from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
From 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the Arbor Place Mall is hosting a July 4 celebration.
Patriotic Patio Party at the Distillery of Modern Art
Head on out to the distillery on July 4 for a family-friendly firework show, starting at 6 p.m.
Down in Sugar Hill on July 3, there’ll be fireworks, food trucks, and a free concert at Robinson Park starting at 6 pm.
Starting at 6 p.m. on July 4, the Pied Piper Parade, Concert, and Fireworks kicks off at the Decatur Visitors Center.
Marietta isn’t slouching when it comes to July celebrations. Glover Park will have events all day starting at 10 a.m.
Roswell is holding its own firework fest at Roswell Area Park, starting at 6 p.m.
