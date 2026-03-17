James Beard Award Semifinalist opens new BBQ restaurant in Atlanta area

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Award-winning chef Todd Richards debuted his new restaurant, Que-riosity, in McDonough. The establishment, located at 1931 Jonesboro Road, offers authentic Southern-inspired barbecue with an upscale dining experience.

Que-riosity

The restaurant is the latest project from Richards Hospitality, founded by Richards and his wife, Gloria. The concept focuses on a modern approach to barbecue that honors the history and techniques of Black pitmasters while utilizing fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

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Chef Richards discussed the philosophy behind the new venture, noting that the goal is to apply high-level culinary standards to regional favorites. “For us, keeping true Southern barbecue traditions alive means giving them the same care and attention you’d see in a fine-dining kitchen,” said Richards, chef and founder of Richards Hospitality. “We’re blending barbecue, soul food and all the flavors that make this region’s cooking special to create something really fresh and exciting for the city.”

Que-riosity

The menu features modern takes on traditional dishes, including hot honey and pineapple-glazed baby back ribs served with Sea Island red peas. Other offerings include a smoked half chicken and smoked chicken wings paired with a red velvet waffle. Richards and his team use locally sourced ingredients such as free-range chicken, line-caught fish and ethically raised meats.

The restaurant aims to reframe Southern dining through a refined atmosphere. Guests eat at marble tables with linen napkins in a setting designed to honor the history of the region’s farmers, ranchers and fishers. Service at the establishment focuses on pairing traditional hospitality with soulful flavors.

Que-riosity

Que-riosity is open for dinner Thursday through Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The menu includes shareable items like fried heirloom okra, Moulard duck ‘n waffle, and a build-your-own deviled egg option. Side dishes include sugar cane and soy sauce-glazed heirloom carrots and peas, along with baked mac “n cheese. On weekends, the kitchen offers limited orders of coffee-rubbed smoked bone-in short ribs.

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Richards has more than 25 years of experience in the culinary industry and is a four-time James Beard Foundation Best Chef: Southeast semifinalist. He currently serves as the executive chef at the Waldorf-Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, where he manages the hotel’s culinary program.

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