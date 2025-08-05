Fernbank Museum prepares for a new era: Major renovation project announced

Fernbank Museum will soon feature a new science discovery zone, live animals, an exhibit that showcases the Earth like never before and new interactive exhibits that will showcase amazing new technologies.

Organizers believe the new offerings will transform the Fernbank experience.

The museum says its capital campaign raised more than $27 million for new exhibits and galleries. It’s the largest project that the Fernbank Museum has taken on since it opened in 1992.

The museum says the project will revolutionize the guest experience, continuing its commitment to redefine how audiences engage with museums now and in the future.

Fernbank will invest in a landmark new signature exhibition, add another temporary exhibit gallery, create an interactive science discovery zone, expand content in the Star Gallery, and improve accessibility through both physical spaces and content connectivity.

“This is an exciting opportunity to build upon the diverse experiences that make Fernbank so unique, including the extraordinary way Fernbank has integrated content across a 3D giant screen theater, an old-growth forest, and a natural history museum,” said Fernbank’s President and CEO, Jennifer Grant Warner.

The museum will also add an elevator and more automatic doors to improve physical accessibility in the building and to the WildWoods nature area.

Re-imagining how guests engage with content, the museum team will establish connectivity that traverses the indoor and outdoor offerings, encompasses relationships among disciplines, and spans generations of visitors. Fernbank aims to set a new standard for museum experiences, forming connections across science, nature and human culture in dramatic, thought-provoking and entertaining ways.

“We want to offer layered experiences that connect guests more holistically to science, nature and human culture, providing opportunities to engage all ages of learners in relevant and entertaining ways at Fernbank. The innovative vision of these projects reinforces the interconnected experiences across our campus and out in the world,” Warner said. “We’re approaching Fernbank’s future with this in mind. Guests are part of natural history, and we are engaging them in the conversation across the entire museum experience.”

Fernbank plans to open the new museum experiences in phases over the next two years. “Our Place in the Cosmos” will open later this year followed by the Orkin Discovery Zone in 2026, and Changing Earth in 2027, alongside the new temporary gallery and expanded accessibility.

