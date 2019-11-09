0 Holidays kick off at Avalon with tree lighting on Nov. 24

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - On Sunday, Nov. 24, Avalon will kick off the holiday season with one of the largest tree lightings in Atlanta.

The sixth annual Lighting of Avalon marks the opening of the Rockefeller Center-inspired ice skating rink, the lighting of the grand, 40-foot tree and the welcoming of Santa to his high-tech cottage in Palmer Plaza. The Lighting of Avalon is free and open to the public, with family-friendly experiences beginning at 1 p.m.

“Avalon’s holiday events are designed to bring the community together to celebrate the magic of the season, while also supporting the important work of local nonprofits,” said Cayley Mullen, hospitality and marketing manager at Avalon. “Over the years, Avalon has truly become North Fulton’s home for the holidays – complete with a sparkling ice skating rink and Santa’s whimsical cottage. We’re ecstatic to once again invite our families, friends and neighbors to gather and make precious memories along The Boulevard.”

Details about Avalon’s merry events are outlined below.

The Lighting of Avalon: Avalon’s annual tree lighting extravaganza will take place on Nov. 24 from 1 to 8 p.m. Featuring live music by bands like Bogey and The Viceroy, family activities, ice skating performances, fireworks and more, this free community event attracted 15,000 revelers last year. At 7 p.m., Santa will lead a countdown to the lighting of Avalon’s 40-feet Christmas tree, officially welcoming the holiday season. The Lighting of Avalon is presented by Northside Hospital. For the full event schedule, visit experienceavalon.com .

Avalon on Ice: With sparkling lights strung above, Avalon’s ice skating rink is open to the public from Nov. 24 through Jan. 26, 2020. General admission tickets are $18 per adult and $14 per child under nine, including skates. For more information on group rates and specialty skating opportunities, visit experienceavalon.com.

Santa at Avalon: Beginning Nov. 25, Saint Nick will set up shop in his North Pole-inspired cottage (located in Palmer Plaza) until Christmas Eve to spread holiday cheer and take photos with families. Avalon will offer parents the opportunity to personalize their visit by using Santa’s high-tech RFID tags, which can be activated at Santa’s house or Concierge. While there are no more reservations available, guests are welcome to walk-up daily. Avalon also invites the community to enjoy a variety of special experiences with Santa this season, such as Pet Nights, Breakfast and Story Time with Santa. Details and pricing for each event can be found here: experienceavalon.com .

Menorah Lighting: In celebration of the first day of Chanukah, Avalon will partner with Chabad of North Fulton to host the third annual Menorah Lighting on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Noon Year’s Eve : Perfect for little ones with early bedtimes, Avalon invites families to ring in 2020 with a mid-day New Year’s Eve celebration featuring face painting, crafts, complimentary treats and a cascading balloon drop at noon. Tickets go on sale Dec. 2 and can be purchased at experienceavalon.com.

In addition to the holiday events, Avalon’s guests can experience the latest restaurant and retailer openings along The Boulevard, which include Posman Books’ reimagined, sensory-driven bookstore prototype, health-conscious eatery True Food Kitchen, women’s fashion boutique Altar’d State and CHANEL Fragrance and Beauté boutique.

Avalon’s holiday hours will vary by retailer and restaurant. On Black Friday, Avalon will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. From Dec. 16 through Dec. 23, Avalon will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Christmas Eve, Avalon will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Throughout the season, guests are encouraged to share experiences on social media using #AvalonInsider and #AvalonHoliday2019. To plan your holiday experience at Avalon, visit experienceavalon.com.

