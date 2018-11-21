Genuine Pizza serves up delicious pizza pies in swanky Phipps Plaza

ATLANTA - If you've got a craving for pizza, Genuine Pizza will definitely hit the spot.
Located in the front entrance of the swanky shopping center of Phipps Plaza, in the heart of Buckhead, Genuine Pizza offer all kinds of delectable pies.
The spot serves up specials like short rib with Gruyere cheese, caramelized onions and arugula, or rock shrimp, spicy pepperoni, and classics like Margherita, and good-old plain cheese.
Access Eats got a behind-the-counter experience with owner and James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz.
"We obsess about those details and the ingredients" he explained.
"Dough is like a living thing. We have a whole room that's dedicated to the process of making dough. The flower, the honey that we use, the ratio of whole wheat to regular flour."
Talking about what you can expect when stepping foot into Genuine Pizza, Schwartz assures customers that they will get a "well-rounded dining experience."
Check out Genuine Pizza for more info!
