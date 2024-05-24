Fox Theatre collects prestigious preservation award

The Fox Theatre received the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s inaugural Mark C. McDonald Award. The award – presented to an outstanding organization demonstrating sustained commitment to historic preservation and positively impacting preservation in their local community – is a testament to the theatre’s unwavering commitment to historic preservation. This prestigious honor is not just a recognition of the nonprofit’s recent efforts, but a celebration of its more than 15 years of dedication to preservation efforts throughout the Southeast.

See a full list of the winners HERE.

“This year’s winners represent a tremendous dedication to restoring and revitalizing Georgia’s historic buildings and communities,” said W. Wright Mitchell, president and CEO of the Georgia Trust. “We are proud to honor such deserving projects and individuals.”

Born from the rich legacy of Atlanta’s own Fox Theatre, emerged Fox Gives – a community partnerships program that goes beyond preserving history. Dedicated to strengthening communities through theater, the program furthers the iconic institution’s preservation efforts and highlights the same power of community support that once saved the Fox Theatre itself.

Since its inception in 2008, Fox Gives has been a beacon of hope for other cultural landmarks, offering $3.2 million in financial support. This support has not only restored historic theaters but aims to introduce new vocational opportunities to young individuals passionate about the arts and entertainment industries.

“Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations. The Trust works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use,” notes the Georgia Trust’s website.

