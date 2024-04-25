Atlanta’s iconic Fox Theatre raising money for historic movie houses all over Georgia

ATLANTA — It is midtown Atlanta’s crown jewel. A gem like no other.

“It’s just amazingly magical. From the moment you step onto Peachtree and see it,” Leigh Burns said.

Burns is the Director of Community Partnerships with the Fox Theatre and was in elementary school the first time she saw a show there.

It is a place that has hosted the biggest names in show business.

“You know, you think about the Metropolitan Opera being here. Elvis. The Rolling Stones,” Burns said.

They performed in an Arabian palace under a starry blue sky.

The theatre features what’s known as Mighty Mo, an organ with 3,622 pipes. And there’s the manual elevator equipped with a hand crank.

Over the last 4+ decades, a great deal of treasure has been spent to preserve the Fox and restore other historic theatres all over Georgia. Fox Gives it’s called. Since 2008, more than $3 million invested.

“Theatres are a local landmark for all communities. You have the post office, the schools, and the courthouse. It makes up a downtown. But more than that, it’s a place where people come together to celebrate and experience the joy of the performing arts,” Burns said.

Fox Gives will feature a special benefit concert and auction this Sunday night.

Fox Gives will feature a special benefit concert and auction this Sunday night.

