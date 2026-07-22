Fortnite coming to Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Step into the world of Fortnite this coming Halloween season at Universal Orlando Resort’s signature fall event.

Halloween Horror Nights puts a twisted spin on the global video game phenomenon, Fortnite, with an immersive and thrilling scare zone inspired by Fortnitemares, the game’s signature Halloween event. The scare zone debuts this fall at Universal Orlando Resort beginning August 28.

Fortnite is a global ecosystem where players create, compete, and hang out with friends in an always-evolving world. It’s highly-anticipated fall in-game event, Fortnitemares, brings new characters and horror-themed gameplay together every year.

Now, Halloween Horror Nights’ fans will have the chance to “drop in” to the world of Fortnitemares, with an all-new scare zone, featuring ever-evolving and high-stakes environments. Guests will enter Freaky Fields, a Halloween-inspired living battleground overcome with a threatening force. Throughout the scare zone, fans will encounter the Battle Bus along with familiar Fortnitemares characters – plus a few new additions exclusive to Halloween Horror Nights – as they work to escape and claim victory.

0 of 64 Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Let the horror commence… Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort has opened! (Universal Orlando Resort) Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Running 48 select nights now through November 3, the world’s premier Halloween event is back for its 33rd year with 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses and five spine-chilling scare zones inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories created by Universal Orlando’s Entertainment team. (Universal Orlando Resort) Halloween Horror Nights 2024 And in-between the screams, guests can enjoy an energetic live show, fuel up for the next round of scares with delicious food and beverage items inspired by the event’s haunts, shop the latest merchandise at the highly-themed Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, and so much more. (Universal Orlando Resort) Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Will you survive? (Universal Orlando Resort) Halloween Horror Nights 2024 There are plenty of treats on the menu at Halloween Horror Nights, too! Enjoy a Murder-ita... 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(Universal Orlando Resort) Halloween Horror Nights Halloween horrors, monster mayhem and fascinating frights await at one of the country’s top Halloween attractions, Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort. Halloween Horror Nights Halloween Horror Nights is unlike any Halloween attraction in the country. Halloween Horror Nights Between the number of haunted attractions, several popular haunt themes, the size of the haunts, number of actors and costuming, it’s a must for any Halloween lover. Halloween Horror Nights This year’s truly “odd” lineup is sure to spark fear in all guests with 10 eerily immersive haunted houses and five terrifying scare zones that bring to life top icons in horror and chilling original stories. Halloween Horror Nights Amid the screams, guests can experience a disturbingly entertaining live show, an all-new Tribute Store, take a bite out of the horror with killer food and beverages, and more. 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Halloween Horror Nights Here are some more photos from Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort. Halloween Horror Nights Here are some more photos from Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort. Halloween Horror Nights 2023 This year’s truly “odd” lineup is sure to spark fear in all guests with 10 eerily immersive haunted houses and five terrifying scare zones that bring to life top icons in horror and chilling original stories. (Universal Orlando Resort) Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Amid the screams, guests can experience a disturbingly entertaining live show, an all-new Tribute Store, take a bite out of the horror with killer food and beverage, and so much more. (Universal Orlando Resort) Halloween Horror Nights 2023 10 CHILLING HAUNTED HOUSES To make it through the night alive, guests will have to survive ten haunted houses where they will: (Universal Orlando Resort) Halloween Horror Nights 2023 confront their deepest fears in “Stranger Things 4″ as they come face to face with otherworldly creatures like demogorgons, demobats, and even Vecna himself within his blood-red Mind Lair in a race against the clock to escape from his deadly curse. (Universal Orlando Resort) Halloween Horror Nights 2023 As Dr. Oddfellow steps out of the shadows and onto the streets of Universal Studios Florida for the first time, swarms of taunting scare actors lurk through the park looking for guests to haunt within these five scare zones. (Universal Orlando Resort) Halloween Horror Nights 2023 For more information about Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2023, visit www.universalorlando.com/Halloween. 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New merchandise inspired by the Fortnitemares scare zone — including a graphic tee, decal set, and acrylic collectible piece — is available now at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, and on ShopUniversal.com.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights at Universal Orlando Resort beginning Friday, August 28 through Sunday, November 1. Additional experiences for this year’s event will be revealed soon.

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