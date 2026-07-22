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Fortnite coming to Halloween Horror Nights

Fortnitemares at Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Step into the world of Fortnite this coming Halloween season at Universal Orlando Resort’s signature fall event.

Halloween Horror Nights puts a twisted spin on the global video game phenomenon, Fortnite, with an immersive and thrilling scare zone inspired by Fortnitemares, the game’s signature Halloween event. The scare zone debuts this fall at Universal Orlando Resort beginning August 28.

Fortnite is a global ecosystem where players create, compete, and hang out with friends in an always-evolving world. It’s highly-anticipated fall in-game event, Fortnitemares, brings new characters and horror-themed gameplay together every year.

Now, Halloween Horror Nights’ fans will have the chance to “drop in” to the world of Fortnitemares, with an all-new scare zone, featuring ever-evolving and high-stakes environments. Guests will enter Freaky Fields, a Halloween-inspired living battleground overcome with a threatening force. Throughout the scare zone, fans will encounter the Battle Bus along with familiar Fortnitemares characters – plus a few new additions exclusive to Halloween Horror Nights – as they work to escape and claim victory.

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New merchandise inspired by the Fortnitemares scare zone — including a graphic tee, decal set, and acrylic collectible piece — is available now at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, and on ShopUniversal.com.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights at Universal Orlando Resort beginning Friday, August 28 through Sunday, November 1. Additional experiences for this year’s event will be revealed soon.

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Experience 1 of country's largest Halloween attractions at Halloween Horror Nights

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