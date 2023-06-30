Fireworks 2023: Where to watch fireworks for the July 4 holiday around Atlanta, Georgia

Here are some cities around Atlanta to catch fireworks in 2023.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Crazy costumes, heroes fill 2022 Peachtree Road Race

Acworth-July 4 at Cauble Park

Check out the live music and fireworks in Acworth. The music starts at 5:30 p.m. with the fireworks to follow at 9:30 p.m.

Alpharetta-July 4 at Wills Park

Families are encouraged to bring a picnic. Fireworks start at dusk.

Atlanta-July 1 at Centennial Olympic Park

Look Up Atlanta now organizes the event and is a ticketed event with general admission starting at $10. The ASO is scheduled to perform.

Auburn-July 1

Come celebrate in Auburn. The event starts at 5 p.m.

Avondale Estates-July 4 on the Town Green

Enjoy games, food, activities, and music that will be fun for the entire family. Fireworks will be launched from north of the Town Green and will light up the sky once it gets dark.

Braselton-July 4 on the Town Green

Bring the family to Downtown Braselton to celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic parade, festival and fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4! Highlights include a concert on the Town Green, kid-friendly activities, food trucks, local dining and shopping throughout downtown. Fireworks begin at dark.

Chamblee-July 4 at City Hall greenspace

The July Summer Concert and Fireworks Celebration are back again, but at a new location this year. Shuttles will be provided from Keswick, rideshare codes, and parking lots will be available near downtown Chamblee for everyone to attend the concert and fireworks show!

Conyers-July 3 in historic Olde Town Conyers

Bring the family for food trucks, kids’ activities, multiple stages of live music, a beer garden, and fireworks. Fireworks will begin at dark.

Covington-July 4 on the Square

The music starts at 6 p.m. with the fireworks at 9:45 p.m. There will be yard games, food and more.

Cumming-July 4 at Cumming Fairgrounds

The steam engine parade starts at 10 a.m. Head to the fairgrounds that night for music, food, games, vendors and more. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Dahlonega-July 4 at drill field at the University of North Georgia

Head to Dahlonega early to enjoy a 5K run, parade, concerts, car show and more. Events begin at 8 a.m.

Decatur-July 4 at DeKalb County Parking Deck

A parade begins at 6 p.m. through downtown Decatur followed by the Concert on the Square. Fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Dillard-July 3 at The Dillard House

The event at the popular resort and restaurant includes bbq chicken, fried chicken, ribs, corn, beans, desserts and more. There’s live music from Hunter Grayson with fireworks at dusk.

Duluth-the city of Duluth will NOT have fireworks this year

They will host “Kickoff to the Fourth on June 30 with food trucks, music and more but there will NOT be fireworks.

East Point-July 4 at East Point City Hall

The celebration is held across from the East Point MARTA station & East Point City Hall. This fun-filled event features activities for the whole family, with a select merchandise vendor market, musical performances throughout the evening, a fabulous food court including Italian ice, funnel cakes, smoked and grilled meats, fried fish, beer, margaritas and more, and of course, the evening’s highlight at 9:30 p.m.

Fayetteville-July 1 at Town at Trilith

The patriotic event will feature family-friendly activities, including face painting, balloon twisting, scavenger hunts, magic and more. Please note, the event will NOT have fireworks. Instead, “Captain America: Civil War,” will start at 7 p.m.

Gainesville-July 2 at Laurel Park

Gates open at 9:00 a.m. for a day-long celebration filled with fun activities for kids and families, food trucks, music, face painting, water play and more!

Johns Creek-July 3 at Newtown Park

Live music from the band “Boogilicious” will keep you on your feet. So don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes! Beer, wine, and sangria will be for sale. Top off the night with a fireworks extravaganza! Fireworks will begin after sunset.

Kennesaw-July 3 in downtown Kennesaw

The event includes live music by a Journey cover band, food and more. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Lilburn-July 4 at City Park

Celebrate Independence Day in Lilburn City Park! Fireworks, live band, kid’s activities, food trucks, and more!

Marietta-July 4 on Marietta Square

The event starts at 10 a.m. and includes a parade, free live concerts, an arts and crafts show, food, carnival games and a fireworks finale.

Newnan-July 4 at Coweta County Fairgrounds

There will be food trucks and live music. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Norcross-July 3 Lillian Webb Park

There will be events for kids, music, vendors and fireworks. The fun starts at 5 p.m.

Peachtree City-July 4 at Lake Peachtree

The parade starts at 9 a.m. with fireworks at dusk.

Powder Springs-July 4 at Thurman Springs Park

The event includes music, food, a car show and more. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Rome-July 4 at Ridge Ferry Park

The music begins at 7 p.m. with the fireworks to follow. There is a $5 parking fee.

Roswell-July 4 at Roswell Area Park

The night will include live music, entertainment, food trucks and fireworks.

Sandy Springs-July 4 at City Springs

Music begins at 7:30 p.m. before giving way to the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Snellville-July 4 on the Town Green

The event starts at 4 p.m. and includes a DJ, live band, kid’s zone and food. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Sugar Hill-July 3 at E.E. Robinson Park

The live music starts at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow.

Tucker-July 3 on Main Street

Enjoy live music, food trucks and fireworks.

Woodstock-July 4 around town

There’s a parade, festival and fireworks.

Resorts, Amusement Parks & More

Gwinnett Stripers-July 4

Watch the Stripers battle the Omaha Storm Chasers before enjoying a fireworks show.

Lake Lanier Islands-July 2-4

The North Georgia resort will launch fireworks Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights at 10 p.m.

Six Flags Over Georgia-June 30, July 1, July 4

Celebrate the Fourth with rides and fireworks at Six Flags. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Stone Mountain Park-July 1-5

The Stone Mountain attraction will offer a fireworks show for five straight nights.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Crazy costumes, heroes fill 2022 Peachtree Road Race

RELATED: See more things to do around Atlanta

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]





[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group