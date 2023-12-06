Fernbank filled with lights, ‘singing’ mushrooms, music at Wildwoods: Aglow

Journey into the magnificent, sometimes hidden worlds of nature in Fernbank’s outdoor nighttime experience, WildWoods: AGLOW.

That’s how Fernbank introduces its fall and winter outdoor experience where Wildwoods, its 75-acre outdoor nature adventure, is set aglow with lights, interactive experiences, and more.

“It is a multi-sensory experience with lights, sound, all designed to showcase the connection of nature that we might not necessarily see,” Sarah Arnold from Fernbank told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks. "

The experience features plenty of twinkling lights, which are popular this time of the year, but Wildwoods Aglow is much more than what you might find at a holiday lights display. It’s broken into five sections, each with a different theme from nature. It begins with a tulip poplar tree activation followed by animal habitats, roots, a mushroom gallery, and finally features the hill in bloom.

“It sort of represents what happens when all of the elements of an ecosystem are working together and they are healthy, which is just an explosion of color and light and we represent that here at Aglow with a Hill in Bloom,” Arnold noted.

On a walk-through, guests will encounter the unexpected.

“What you’ll see when walking through the Mushroom Gallery is you’ll see these mushrooms and hear these mushrooms start communicating with you and with some of the other elements in the experience as if they’re speaking,” Arnold said.

The Aglow element of Wildwoods Aglow debuted last year. While the five major sections of the experience return this year, Fernbank added new educational components to the attractions. Additions include a scavenger hunt, sound boxes for people to hear the sounds nocturnal animals make, and some photo ops.

It’s an experience for all ages.

Vikings: Warriors of the Sea is open through January 1. Wildwoods Aglowwalk-through is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights now through Feb. 25.

