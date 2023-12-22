Enjoy these New Year’s Eve 2024 events around Atlanta

Looking to celebrate the arrival of 2024 around Atlanta? Check out some of the events happening in the area.

Noon Year’s Eve at The Rooftop

This is an all ages, family-friendly celebration to ring in 2024 as guests countdown to Noon at Ponce City Market. All-Access tickets to Skyline Park include admission and gameplay and can be pre-purchased online or at the door. Tickest at $25.

New Year’s Eve Bubble Bash at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Join them for a special kid-friendly New Year’s countdown! They’ll laugh, dance, play games, and more. Enjoy music from a DJ, hands-on fun, and ring in the new year with our yearly bubble-wrap-popping tradition!

NYE at the Battery

Say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024 at the seventh annual New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta. The Early Inning celebrations will begin at 6 p.m. with music from Four-time GRAMMY Nominee Brady Rymer on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. Following the performance, children can join host Mark Owens for a countdown to an inflatable balloon drop at 8 p.m. Late Innings begin at 9 p.m. as emcee Mark Owens welcomes 12 South Band, as festivities culminate with an aerial firework and confetti display over Truist Park at midnight.

NYE at Live! at the Battery

Roll out the red carpet and smile for the flashing cameras for the biggest NYE at Live! At the Battery. Get exclusive access to all the venues and enjoy being the start of the party with this Hollywood Night-themed event with decorations throughout the venue. Ticket packages include entertainment with live music, unforgettable photo op moments, and a midnight champagne toast featuring the Times Square Ball Drop on the 32-ft LED screen! Call your glam squad and prepare for a night where all eyes are on you! Do not miss being a part of one of the top experiences to ring in the New Year in and around Atlanta!

New Year’s Eve Carnaval Masquerade Ball

Ring in the 2024 New Year at Atlanta’s largest New Year’s Eve Carnaval Masquerade Ball featuring two distinct vibes transporting guests to Latin America and around the globe. Book your 2024 New Year’s Eve staycation early for Atlanta’s largest New Year’s Eve Latin Carnaval Masquerade Ball at Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park in Downtown Atlanta. Dance the night away with Atlanta United’s DJ EU to high-energy Latin reggaeton, a live Latin band, DJ Meddi, and DJ Eduardo Franco. Hosted by JB Entertainment. Enjoy two parties in one! Experience the Latin Carnaval in Omni’s Grand Ballroom and a top 40 international dance takeover at Top Draft Sports Lounge overlooking Centennial Olympic Park.

Spend the night at the Omni while you’re at it!

NYE at Your Third Spot

Celebrate Zodiac NYE - It’s Written in the Stars. Head to Your 3rd Spot for a magical New Year’s Eve celebration under a starry sky. As the year comes to an end, experience an unforgettable night filled with enchantment and wonder. Tickets start at $75 and include gaming, drinks and food.

NYE at Illuminarium

Ring in the New Year at Illuminarium! Enjoy beverages and an all-you-can-eat buffet, watch the Ball Drop from NYC’s Times Square, celebrate with a midnight champagne toast, and dance the night away to our live DJ. Tickets start at $99.

NYE at Rooftop LOA

Ring in the New Year Gatsby style, high above Atlanta at L.O.A. Social Club. They’re welcoming 2024 with good friends, great views, and a sensational time! The roaring 20′s party will kick off in the heated Grove pavilion from 8 pm to 1 am. Dress to impress and come ready to dance as L.O.A.’s resident DJs curate the music to vibe the year away. Champagne will be available all evening at the Champagne Bottle Bar. Admission is $50 for tickets. Tickets include a Champagne toast at midnight to celebrate the new year, along with midnight snacks.

NYE in the ATL

Atlanta’s No. 1 New Year’s Eve party for urban professionals. Hosted by Frank Ski. The event includes DJs, live entertainment, comedy shows, a balloon drop and more. Tickets start at $100.

NYE at Park Tavern with Electric Avenue

Ring in the New Year with friends at Park Tavern. Your drinks, food, and entertainment are covered all night long and into the wee hours of the morning. Enjoy two floors of music, entertainment, dancing, open bars, food, and fun. Check out Electric Avenue, the 80′s MTV experience.

New Year’s Eve is All Aces at Steak Market

A spectacular New Year’s Eve is in the cards for Steak Market, as the sexy Midtown steakhouse transforms into the ultimate Vegas-inspired experience. With sound stylings of top-notch DJs and dance floors on each level of the picturesque restaurant, decadent drinks and cuisine, and a special champagne toast at midnight, Steak Market is going all out this New Year’s Eve.

Throw a Dart, Raise a Glass, and Cheers to the New Year at Flight Club

Flight Club Atlanta is taking New Year’s Eve festivities to new heights with a high-energy evening filled with tech-infused Social Darts, elevated eats and must-try signature cocktails. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., revelers are invited to ring in the 2024 by reserving their own private Social Darts and dining area for 6-20 guests that includes three hours of signature cocktails, bottomless bites, and a champagne toast for $125 per person. Solo adventurers can snag individual tickets for $60, which includes two drinks, bottomless bites, a midnight champagne toast, and can play with other guests on a first-come, first served basis.

NYE at 5Five Church Buckhead

Tickets include a 5-hour premium open bar, appetizer buffet (9-11:45pm), vibrant DJ, midnight champagne toast, champagne tower, countdown, & more!

NYE at Red Phone Booth

Red Phone Booth will offer a true 1920′s Prohibition-themed experience for New Year’s Eve. The cigar bar and speakeasy is hosting a New Year’s celebration that includes food, live entertainment, open bar and more. Tickets start at $150.

NYE at Palo Santo

Get ready to groove to the beats of our talented DJs, who will keep the dance floor alive all night long. Sip on delicious cocktails and indulge in mouthwatering small bites from our special NYE menu that are included with your ticket. The venue will be beautifully decorated to create a festive atmosphere that will make this night truly memorable.

NYE at InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta

Featuring Rupert’s Orchestra, this event takes guests on an iconic journey thru place and time. Start in LONDON, where the evening commences with a symphony of cocktails and exquisite canapés, setting the stage for a night of unparalleled elegance. Take a leisurely stroll with a view of the Eiffel Tower, as the City of Light, PARIS, welcomes you to a sumptuous dinner. End the night in NEW YORK with champagne and desserts.

NYE at Wicked Wolf

Join Wicked Wolf for the most electrifying New Year’s Eve celebration in the heart of Atlanta! Wicked Wolf, Atlanta’s premier nightlife destination, is pulling out all the stops to make your NYE unforgettable. Tickets start at $80.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]





TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3





[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group