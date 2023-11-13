Don’t throw away your shot: ‘Hamilton’ tickets at Fox Theatre go on sale next week

ATLANTA — If you want to see the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” don’t throw away your shot to be in the room where it happens.

“Hamilton” returns to the Fox Theatre for performances Jan. 30, 2024 through Feb. 25, 2024 as part of the Regions Bank Broadway season.

For those who don’t have season tickets, tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $39 to $179 with premium tickets starting at $199. “Hamilton” will also offer 40 lottery seats that cost only $10 for all performances.

The shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday. A special matinee will take place on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.

You can purchase them in person at the Fox Theatre box office off Peachtree Street or by calling 855-285-8499.

