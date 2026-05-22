Discovery Cove introduces all-new experience, ‘Paradise Nights’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Discovery Cove is launching Paradise Nights, a limited-capacity summer evening dining experience. The event will feature cocktails, an all-you-care-to-eat Caribbean dinner and live performances after the park closes.
Brad Gilmour, park president of Discovery Cove, said Paradise Nights “adds a new dimension” to the resort.
Gilmour explained that guests spending the day at Discovery Cove can extend their visit into the evening and those seeking a unique night out in Orlando can attend Paradise Nights without needing daytime park admission.
He added that the event is “a natural extension of what guests already love about Discovery Cove and an invitation for new visitors to discover us in a different way.”
Guests can check in as early as 5:30 p.m. for the evening event. Visitors will stroll along the park’s nature trails and winding pathways toward Serenity Bay, where a welcome cocktail or mocktail will be served during a relaxed beachside reception. During this time, guests can mingle and enjoy special appearances from Discovery Cove’s animal ambassadors.
As twilight deepens, the experience moves to Laguna Grill for an open-air dinner show. An all-you-care-to-eat buffet is offered, paired with a live performance unfolding in four acts inspired by the elements: Earth, Air, Water and Fire. The show blends percussion, aerial artistry and fluid choreography, building to a dramatic fire finale.
Each Paradise Nights reservation includes the buffet dinner, non-alcoholic beverages and beer and wine for guests 21 and older. It also covers a welcome tropical cocktail or mocktail, happy hour at Serenity Bay beach, the live dinner show featuring aerialists and fire knife performers and complimentary parking.
Guests can enhance their evening with optional upgrades. The Paradise Nights Premium Drink Package is available for $25 per guest, offering unlimited specialty cocktails, premium spirits, craft beer and premium wine.
Another enhancement is the Paradise Nights Sloth Encounter, priced at $59 per guest. This upgrade includes priority check-in to Paradise Nights and a guided 30-minute meet-and-greet with a sloth, led by Animal Care Specialists. Only 10 sloth encounters are available each night and guests are encouraged to book this experience when making their Paradise Nights reservation for the same night.
Paradise Nights will run on Friday and Saturday evenings from June 5 through Aug. 8, 2026.
Paradise Nights is a separately ticketed event, with pre-sale tickets now available. Pricing begins at $117 for adults and $53 for children ages 3-9. Children under age 3 are admitted free but require a reservation. Capacity for this exclusive experience is extremely limited and is anticipated to sell out quickly.