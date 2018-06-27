Check out food trucks, music, drinks at Alpharetta Food Truck Alley XL

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Nothing says summer like food trucks, music and good drinks with good friends.
That's what's on the menu each Thursday night at the Alpharetta Food Truck Alley XL event.
Every Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., head to Old Roswell Street in the heart of historic downtown Alpharetta for a night of fun. The weekly gathering usually features seven to 10 food trucks, food and drinks from nearby restaurants, an assortment of jumbo games for both children and adults and live music. The event is free to attend. Food and drinks are sold a la carte.
Picnic mats are provided for the event, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs, too.
“We are happy to provide this fun family event,” said Morgan Rodgers, director of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services for the city of Alpharetta. “It’s a pleasure to see the community dine together in an outdoor picnic setting.”
Country musician Joe Hott will provide the music at the event on June 28.
Alpharetta Food Truck Alley XL runs every Thursday night through Oct. 11. This is the sixth year of the event.
