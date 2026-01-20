Broadway in Atlanta announces new season with ‘Hamilton’ and ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

Take a popular movie character, toss in a historical cartoon character, add in a musical ensemble and combine it with some of the most popular musicals on the planet and that’s what’s in store for theatergoers later this year and the first part of next year.

Regions Bank’s Broadway in Atlanta announced its 2026/2027 lineup.

“Hamilton” returns to Atlanta to kick off the new season. The hit musical is in Atlanta from Sept. 2-20, 2026.

Other shows part of the Regions Bank’s Broadway 2026/2027 season include “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Death Becomes Her,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Boop, the Musical,” “Water for Elephants,” “The Notebook” and “Operation Mincemeat.”

The season included six local premieres.

Other shows slated to play Atlanta during the 2026/2027 include “’Twas the Night Before” by Cirque du Soleil, “Wicked,” “The Bodyguard” and “Beetlejuice.”

Upcoming shows during the 2025/2026 season include “Blue Man Group” this weekend and “MJ” starting next week. Other shows include “Riverdance,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “The Sound of Music,” “Six,” “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” and “Spamalot.”

