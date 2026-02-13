Backstreet Boys members, Bebe Rexha, more headline Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras Celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is ready to celebrate Mardi Gras!

Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is currently underway at Universal Orlando Resort, featuring a star-studded concert series, global cuisine and a daily parade. The event runs daily through April 4 and is included with regular theme park admission.

The celebration features more than 40 menu items inspired by New Orleans favorites and Carnaval traditions from around the world. On select nights, guests can attend live performances by Grammy Award winners and pop music icons.

The February concert lineup features the rock band Portugal. The Man on Feb. 14 and reggaeton singer Ivy Queen on Feb. 15. The month concludes with performances by Joey Fatone and AJ McLean on Feb. 21 and a DJ set by RuPaul on Feb. 28.

The music series continues in March with Tyler Hubbard on March 13, Bebe Rexha on March 14 and Zedd on March 15. The final scheduled performances include Barenaked Ladies on March 21 and The All-American Rejects on March 28.

In addition to the star-studded concert series, Mardi Gras guests can revel in a daily spectacular parade inspired by the vibrant spirit of New Orleans, dance along with high-energy street performers, and savor mouthwatering menu items inspired by iconic New Orleans favorites and Carnaval celebrations around the globe.

For more information, visit UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras .

