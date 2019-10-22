0 Atlanta's top haunted houses for 2019

If you're ready for spine-chilling excitement this Halloween, spend time this month sampling the most fearsome and macabre haunted houses for 2019.

Throughout these frightening experiences, you'll find yourself running around cursed corn mazes, winding your way through a gauntlet of ghouls and hiking along haunted trails that contain much more than squirrels.

Not recommended for children or the faint of heart, you'll scare yourself silly all season long at these blood-curdling attractions:

Fear the woods

7 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, 7-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27-Oct. 31. $5-$35 per person. 3565 North Highway 155, Stockbridge. 770-954-9356. www.fearthewoods.com.

The woods surrounding Yule Forest's Pumpkin Patch come alive with terrifying inhabitants with three different haunted attractions running through October. The Haunted House delivers frightfully disturbing visions and unending nightmares, while the Terror Transport and Haunted Trail takes you deep into the woods for a nerve-wracking hike. If gaming is your thing, try Pandemic Frontline Haunted Combat, which allows you to find out how to survive the Apocalypse.

Containment Haunted House

8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday and Halloween night, 8-11 p.m. select dates through Nov. 2. $25 per person, $88 per four-pack, group rates available. 1320 Blairs Bridge Road, Lithia Springs. 770-765-5334. www.containmenthauntedhouse.com.

This pop-up style haunted house features intense interactive scenes inside a state-of-the-art design. Trapped in between worlds, creatures wander the maze of shipping containers feeding off the frightened energy of passersby. With otherworldly sets, hyper-realistic makeup and horrifying exhibits, this one will haunt your nightmares throughout the Halloween season.

Trail of Terror: CarnEvil

8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Halloween night through Nov. 2. $20 per person, $10 hayrides. 3760 Friendship Road, Buford. 470-461-5552. www.bufordtrailofterror.com.

Spend the evening at a carnival, but not one you would want to take kids to. As you journey along the foggy, surreal Trail of Terror: CarnEvil, you discover frights like never before. You'll meander along the haunted property once home to "Friendship Carnival" and now inhabited by demented circus performers looking for revenge.

Buford Corn Maze Haunted Forest

Opens from dark until closing, Sept. 20-Nov. 3. $15 per person. 4470 Bennett Road, Buford. www.bufordcornmaze.com.

For a spooky time that's appropriate for ages 10 and up, the Buford Corn Maze Haunted Forest has you covered. This family-friendly take on a haunted attraction features a creepy labyrinth you'll have to find your way through as creatures come alive all around you. Ticket price includes access to the Kid's CORNer, unlimited hayrides and themed activities.

Cumming Scare Fair

7-11 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 25-26. $5-$20 per person. 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming. 470-344-0410. www.cummingscarefair.com.

Stop by the Cumming Scare Fair for more than just the intensely scary walk-through haunted attraction. This Halloween spooktacular also features festive games, a variety of food trucks, specialty vendors and much more. All proceeds for this four-day event benefit Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.

The Dark Rows Haunted Corn Trail

Opens from dark until 10 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, Nov. 1-2. $20 per person. 125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville. 770-772-6223. www.uncleshucks.com.

As its name suggests, The Dark Rows Haunted Corn Trail takes a standard corn maze and transforms it into a spooky Halloween experience with a classic scare environment. That means you won't have to worry about extreme elements, violence or gore, however children under 12 must still be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Ticket price includes Haunted Trail, unlimited wagon rides, jumpy pad, kiddie maze, bonfire with marshmallows and more.

Paranoia Haunted House

8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Saturday and Halloween night through Nov. 2, 8-11 p.m. select dates through Nov. 3. $20-$35 per person. 2075 Marietta Highway, Canton. 404-387-3203. www.paranoiahaunt.com.

Paranoia Haunted House offers two different haunted attractions this year. For fearsome magic that will leave you shaking in your shoes, try Hexed with its mysterious magic lurking in the shadows. In Quarantine, you'll explore "Facility Q," an asylum that hides a dark secret.

Rapper and Actor Ludacris experiences the horrors of Netherworld.

Photo: Courtesy of Netherworld Haunted Attraction, LLC/For the AJC

Netherworld Haunted House

7-11 p.m. Sept. 27-28, Nov. 8-9. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, Oct. 6-Nov. 3. 7 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-Nov. 2. $20-$60 per person. 2076 West Park Place Blvd., Stone Mountain. 404-608-2484. www.fearworld.com.

Created and developed by professionals in the film and television industry, Netherworld offers more than its renowned haunted attractions this year. Along with two of the scariest haunted houses featuring realistic special effects and live actors, visitors will also enjoy four escape games and the brand new Laser Adventure Battle Arena.

