AC/DC announces show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

AC/DC fans, get ready to be Thunderstruck!

The band has announced the continuation of their ‘POWER UP’ tour, with a performance scheduled at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on August 27, 2026.

The ‘POWER UP’ tour, named after their latest album which topped charts in 21 countries, will feature performances in some of the largest stadiums across the continent. Tickets for the tour will be available starting Friday, November 7, at 10 a.m.

AC/DC, known for their electrifying performances, played their first show on December 31, 1973, at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. Since then, they have sold over 200 million albums worldwide, cementing their status as one of the most influential rock bands in history.

Their ‘Back In Black’ album remains the bestselling album by any band ever, with global sales of 50 million copies. In recognition of their contributions to music, AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

The current lineup includes Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bass player Chris Chaney. The band continues to sell out stadiums and generate billions of streams annually.

Power Up Tour Dates:

Tue Feb 24 São Paulo, BR Estádio do MorumBIS

Wed Mar 11 Santiago, CL Parque Estadio Nacional

Mon Mar 23 Buenos Aires, AR Estadio River Plate

Tue Apr 7 Mexico City, MX Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat Jul 11 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

Wed Jul 15 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Sun Jul 19 Madison, WI Camp Randall Stadium

Fri Jul 24 San Antonio, TX Alamodome

Tue Jul 28 Denver, CO* Empower Field at Mile High

Sat Aug 01 Las Vegas, NV* Allegiant Stadium

Wed Aug 05 San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium

Sun Aug 09 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium

Thu Aug 13 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Thu Aug 27 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mon Aug 31 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Fri Sep 04 South Bend, IN Notre Dame Stadium

Tue Sep 08 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

Sat Sep 12 Montreal, QC Parc Jean-Drapeau

Wed Sep 16 Toronto, ON Rogers Stadium

Fri Sep 25 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Tue Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA* Lincoln Financial Field

