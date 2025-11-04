Things 2 Do

AC/DC announces show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

AC/DC tour FILE PHOTO: Musician Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during the AC/DC PWR UP Europe tour at Merkur Spiel-Arena on July 08, 2025 in Duesseldorf, Germany. The band will hit about two dozen cities in 2026 as part of the tour. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

AC/DC fans, get ready to be Thunderstruck!

The band has announced the continuation of their ‘POWER UP’ tour, with a performance scheduled at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on August 27, 2026.

The ‘POWER UP’ tour, named after their latest album which topped charts in 21 countries, will feature performances in some of the largest stadiums across the continent. Tickets for the tour will be available starting Friday, November 7, at 10 a.m.

AC/DC, known for their electrifying performances, played their first show on December 31, 1973, at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. Since then, they have sold over 200 million albums worldwide, cementing their status as one of the most influential rock bands in history.

Their ‘Back In Black’ album remains the bestselling album by any band ever, with global sales of 50 million copies. In recognition of their contributions to music, AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

The current lineup includes Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bass player Chris Chaney. The band continues to sell out stadiums and generate billions of streams annually.

Power Up Tour Dates:

Tue Feb 24     São Paulo, BR            Estádio do MorumBIS

Wed Mar 11    Santiago, CL               Parque Estadio Nacional

Mon Mar 23    Buenos Aires, AR       Estadio River Plate 

Tue Apr 7        Mexico City, MX          Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat Jul 11        Charlotte, NC              Bank of America Stadium

Wed Jul 15      Columbus, OH            Ohio Stadium

Sun Jul 19       Madison, WI                Camp Randall Stadium

Fri Jul 24         San Antonio, TX         Alamodome

Tue Jul 28       Denver, CO*               Empower Field at Mile High 

Sat Aug 01      Las Vegas, NV*          Allegiant Stadium

Wed Aug 05    San Francisco, CA     Levi’s Stadium

Sun Aug 09     Edmonton, AB             Commonwealth Stadium

Thu Aug 13     Vancouver, BC           BC Place 

Thu Aug 27     Atlanta, GA                 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mon Aug 31    Houston, TX                NRG Stadium

Fri Sep 04       South Bend, IN           Notre Dame Stadium

Tue Sep 08     St. Louis, MO              The Dome at America’s Center

Sat Sep 12      Montreal, QC              Parc Jean-Drapeau

Wed Sep 16    Toronto, ON                Rogers Stadium

Fri Sep 25       East Rutherford, NJ    MetLife Stadium 

Tue Sep 29     Philadelphia, PA*        Lincoln Financial Field

