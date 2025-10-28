From signs of active infestation to critter-caused damage, these are some of the most crucial discoveries professionals make when you hire them to conduct a home pest inspection.

If you partner with a reliable inspector, you can also expect them to identify potential pest entry points. Likewise, they'll help you establish any condition that may be making your home conducive to infiltration.

The importance of pest inspection services has become more apparent than ever, given the increasing incidences of home infestations. As an article published on Science.org points out, rat numbers, for instance, are on the rise, an occurrence linked to human population, urbanization, and climate change.

Understanding how the pest assessment process works and the benefits of professional inspections can help you take the proper steps to keep critters out of your home.

What Does a Home Pest Inspection Consist Of?

When you hire a pest control company to conduct an inspection, they'll send a trained professional who'll perform a thorough evaluation of your property, both inside and out. Some of the tasks you can expect them to have in their home pest inspection checklist include the following.

A Thorough Search for Active Infestations

A qualified pest inspector will perform a comprehensive inspection of your home's interior and exterior. They'll look for common household pests and signs of an active infestation, such as:

Live and dead pests

Droppings or excrement

Frass

Nesting materials, such as dried plant matter, torn fabric, and shredded paper

Chewed food packaging

Property damage (e.g., chewed holes in walls and floors, and gnawed electrical wires)

Stale smells

Some types of pest infestations also have characteristic symptoms, such as cockroaches. They can cause a musty, unpleasant odor and leave behind egg casings, according to the folks at EnviroGuard.

A Careful Inspection of Potential Entry Points

It doesn't take much of a gap for insects and rodents to get into your home, so you'd want to seal as many as, if not all, of these entry points. The key is to know where they are, something that a trained pest inspector will point out to you.

According to the University of Kentucky Department of Entomology, the following gap sizes permit pests of varying kinds:

1/16 inch or less: Insects and spiders

1/4 inch: Mice

1/2 inch: Rats

A professional pest inspector will locate all those holes and gaps and inform you where they are after the inspection.

A Comprehensive Assessment of Environmental Conditions

A comprehensive home pest inspection service also entails factoring in any potential living or environmental conditions that may be making your home more attractive to pests. Excessive indoor moisture or humidity is an example.

Like humans, all animals (including those we regard as pests, whether cockroaches, rats, termites, or mice) need moisture to survive and thrive. If this, including food, is readily available and easily accessible in your home, it can make your abode more likely to experience an infestation.

Another example is home hygiene and sanitation. While maintaining a clean home doesn't guarantee complete protection against pests, it's one of the most crucial and practical pest-free home tips to adhere to.

Critters, after all, love mess and dirty areas. They use clutter, for instance, as potential hiding places or to create nests. They also find food in dirty areas, such as spilled crumbs, garbage, and unwashed dishes left in the sink.

A professional pest inspector understands the different factors and elements that make a house attractive to critters, and they'll look for these in your home.

What Is the Most Common House Pest Discovered During Inspections?

There are many common household pests found during inspections; it's rare to find just one since, in many cases, the same set of conditions is attractive to multiple species.

According to a YouGov survey, flies, spiders, and ants are among the most common pests that Americans notice in their homes on most days. Mosquitoes, gnats, and moths are also typical, and so are mice and rats.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happens After a Home Pest Inspection?

After completing a home pest inspection, the professional inspector will provide you with a detailed report of all their findings. They'll let you know whether you have current pest problems or if there's a potential for you to experience one. They'll also inform you of entry points and other conditions that make your home enticing to these critters.

You can also expect a professional pest inspector to provide recommendations and instructions on what to do next, based on their findings.

If you have a current infestation, they'll likely recommend integrated pest management (IPM) strategies to control whatever's bugging you. If you don't have an infestation but you're at risk due to multiple entry points, the inspector will suggest getting these gaps and holes sealed ASAP.

What Is IPM?

IPM is a set of sustainable and environmentally conscious strategies designed to prevent and control pest infestations.

Unlike traditional methods, it doesn't focus on the use of chemical pesticides. Instead, it uses this as a sort of "last" resort, prioritizing physical, mechanical, biological, and cultural preventive steps beforehand.

Why Is a Home Pest Inspection Crucial?

A home pest inspection is one of your first lines of defense against the infiltration of "unwanted guests." It also plays a vital role in preventing them from becoming a full-blown infestation.

As mentioned above, a pest inspection allows you to determine whether your home has entry points or conditions that make it more attractive to pests. You can then use this knowledge to take appropriate steps before pests make their way into your abode.

You can, for instance, seal all gaps and holes and address moisture issues (e.g., by fixing all plumbing and roofing leaks).

Even if you already have an infestation, an inspection is still helpful, as you'll know what type of pest you have. Correct identification is imperative to determining proper mitigation and control strategies.

Invest in Regular Home Pest Inspection Services

Home pest inspection is key to protecting your home against critters that can eat your food, damage your home, and even spread diseases. Scheduling this service regularly should therefore be a top priority.

