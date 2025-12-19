Caring for a loved one while working can strain you. If you're offering care for aging parents, you need to take the right steps to protect your health and well-being. As people age, more family members have to take care of their senior loved ones.

Per Mayo Clinic, one in three people in America are informal caregivers. While caregiving is a selfless and fulfilling task, balancing it with your career can negatively impact your performance and health.

If you want to get a good balance, consider home care for aging parents. It gives you the support you need, reducing your burden and preventing caregiver burnout.

What Are Three Signs of Caregiver Stress?

If you're balancing work and care, you will have stress. Here are some symptoms you will experience.

1. Caregiver Burnout

Working on your career and taking care of aging parents can lead to caregiver burnout. Burnout always manifests as:

Physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion

Feeling negative and uncaring

Feeling helplessness and self-doubt

You can take an evaluation online if you feel you're burning out. Once you find that you're burned out, you can take a break.

2. Caregiver Depression

MedBox reports that nearly 40% to 70% of individuals experience caregiver depression. With depression, you may feel sadness and moodiness that last more than a few weeks.

3. Caregiver Anxiety

Feeling anxious is a normal part of daily life. However, caregivers can develop an anxiety disorder. Some symptoms you may experience include:

Having panic attacks

Irritability and feeling tense

Trouble sleeping

Intense and constant fear or worry about daily situations

If these symptoms are persistent, it's advisable to get professional help. They will offer an accurate diagnosis and treatment.

How to Care for Aging Parents When You Can't Be There?

Many unpaid family caregivers also have a paying job. If they stop working, they can lose a lot of lifetime wages and benefits. However, it can be hard to work all day or night and then go home to offer caregiving support services.

Here is how you can juggle work and caregiving:

Use Flexible Work Options

You can make simple adjustments to keep working. Ask your employer about options, such as remote working. This option allows you to work from home while taking care of your loved one.

Additionally, you can ask if they can adjust your work hours depending on your schedule. For example, you can start your work day later in the day to care for your parents in the morning or get a compressed work week. With a compressed work week, you can work longer hours on most days of the week to get a day or two off.

Cut Back On Your Time at Work

If you find you can't continue working while offering care, you have other options instead of quitting. You can go from full-time work to part-time. It will help you decrease your work hours and focus on family caregiving strategies.

Take Leave

Find out the leave options your company provides. These leave options should be permitted to be used for caregiving. You can also take paid or unpaid leave that guarantees your job when you return.

Opt for Personalized In-Home Healthcare Solutions

The lack of adequate support can lead to feelings of helplessness for you as a caregiver and your aging parents. Nonetheless, you can get support through in-home care services.

These senior care options focus on your loved one's individual needs, offering compassion while allowing independence. Quality care from a home care agency Philadelphia, PA, allows your aging parents to flourish in familiar surroundings.

What Are The Best Coping Strategies for Caregivers?

When caregiving becomes devastating, you can take simple steps to feel better. Here are some coping strategies.

Practice Mindfulness

Start by practicing mindfulness whenever you have a break. Spend at least five quiet minutes alone to focus on your breathing.

As your mind drifts, gently bring your attention back. Over time, you will notice that you experience less tension and your mood is better.

Perform Relaxation Techniques

You can also try relaxation techniques, such as stretching and deep breathing. If you're deep breathing, draw in air through your nose, hold your breath, and draw out through your mouth.

Perform each step of deep breathing for four counts. To release built-up tension from caregiving, stretch your:

Shoulders

Neck

Back

Try Creative Activities

You can find comfort in creative activities such as:

Painting

Singing

Gardening

Spending time doing these activities can help you unwind and refocus.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should I Give Up My Life to Care for an Elderly Parent?

Choosing whether to give up your life to take care of your parents depends on your life situation. If your parent has a lot of assets, you can step down to care for them. It can help you save money, and you can also recoup some money if you inherit their estate when they die.

However, if you can't afford to lose your job, it's worth considering senior care services. These solutions help you care for your loved one while working on your career goals.

How to Help Aging Parents Who Don't Want Help?

Parents resisting care often come from fear of losing independence. Ensure you understand where they're coming from and respond with patience rather than frustration. Additionally, you can involve them in decisions about their life to reassure them.

What Does the Elderly Need the Most?

A lot of aging parents need assistance with daily tasks, such as grooming and medical management. They also need to take part in social events. These activities prevent them from being lonely, improving their emotional health.

Access Quality Home Care for Aging Parents

Pursuing your career while caregiving can take a toll on your body. When you aren't feeling your best, you barely offer quality care to your loved one. Through home care for aging parents, you can ensure your aging parents get the compassionate support they need to age gracefully.

