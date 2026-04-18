One of the shocking truths about car accident injuries is that many types aren't visible and don't exhibit immediate symptoms. Whiplash, organ injuries, and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are all examples, sometimes taking days, even weeks, to appear.

Even more concerning is that these hidden injuries caused by motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) can cause long-term pain, suffering, and disability.

A study published in PubMed Central, for instance, states that U.S. hospitals see 841,000 cases of whiplash yearly. Many are from auto accidents, with some progressing into whiplash-associated disorder (WAD). Two to 58% of WAD patients develop chronic pain, with symptoms persisting for years.

Understanding more about car crash injuries and their distressing long-term effects can help guide you in the right direction if you or a loved one ever gets involved in an MVC.

Is a Car Accident Serious?

Not all car accidents are serious; some are very minor, particularly those that:

Occur at extremely low speeds (under 15 miles per hour)

Cause only minor cosmetic vehicle damage (tiny scratches or dents)

Don't result in injuries

Parking lot fender benders and rear-end collisions that occur due to stop-and-go traffic are some examples of minor auto accidents.

You should, however, note that even low-speed impacts can lead to whiplash injuries. As Everyday Health points out, such injuries can result from crashes at speeds as low as 5 to 10 mph.

Many other car accidents are visibly severe, as they lead to significant property damage (e.g., total wrecks and rolled-over vehicles). In other cases, they cause incapacitating, even life-threatening injuries in those involved.

What Shocking Facts About Car Accident Injuries Should You Be Aware Of?

Every year, the United States sees an estimated six to seven million crashes reported to the police, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). All these incidents have resulted in one or more of the following:

An injury

A fatality

Property damage

Even when car accidents don't result in fatalities, they can still cause injuries ranging from minor to severe, with many surprisingly having delayed symptoms or leading to chronic, if not lifelong, disability, pain, and suffering.

Car Accident Injuries Aren't Always Apparent

Car crashes don't always result in immediate or apparent injuries like cuts and lacerations. Instead, they can lead to internal physical trauma, many of which don't present themselves immediately following the incident. Examples include:

Soft tissue injuries to the ligaments, muscles, and tendons, including sprains, strains, contusions, and whiplash

Bone fractures (breakage), ranging from minor cracks to comminuted (complex) fractures

Head and brain injuries, including traumatic brain injuries (concussions) and skull fractures

Dislocated joints

Back and spinal cord injuries, such as disc herniation

Internal injuries, including internal bleeding and bruised or damaged organs

Compounding the issue is hysterical strength, a physiological response that life-threatening incidents can trigger. As an article from The Beiruter explains, the brain can suppress pain during such situations. As a result, people may not feel injuries right away until after the crisis has passed.

Hidden Crash Injuries Can Lead to Chronic or Permanent Suffering

Hidden car accident injuries can result in long-term or even permanent pain, suffering, and disability, as their delayed appearance also makes it likely for a person to postpone visiting the doctor (if they even go at all).

Deferring treatment, unfortunately, can make the problem worse by exacerbating the internal injury or trauma. Some injuries, such as TBIs, also worsen without prompt treatment because the initial damage triggers other problems, such as:

Continued bleeding

Worse inflammation

Reduced oxygen

What Should You Do if You Sustain a Car Accident Injury?

Whether or not you have apparent car accident injuries, please don't delay visiting the doctor as soon as possible. It should be your next stop after the police (e.g., the officers who were at the crash site) tell you that you can leave.

Having health and medical professionals give you a thorough check-up can help confirm the presence or the lack of injuries, including internal ones. Expect to undergo:

Rigorous physical evaluations

Diagnostic tests

Laboratory exams

You should also consider reaching out to a car accident lawyer to assist you in case you'd need to file a personal injury claim. They can help you throughout the entire process of seeking settlement for car accident injuries and property damage.

If you're anxious and worried about paying for the initial case consultation, don't be, as you can get it free of charge, according to Lasky Justus auto accident lawyers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happens to the Body During a Car Crash?

The body of a person involved in a car crash undergoes acceleration, deceleration, and extreme force. It keeps moving at the vehicle's speed before the crash until it strikes another solid surface.

If the person involved in the crash doesn't have a seatbelt on, inertia will do its job, propelling the body at the same speed the car was moving at before it hit the other moving or stationary object.

Conversely, having a seatbelt on would "interfere" with inertia and restrain the body from propelling too far forward. It'll distribute stopping forces across the person's rib cage and pelvis, keeping the body from hitting the vehicle's interior surfaces (e.g., the dashboard or the windshield) or getting ejected.

Aside from the external parts of the body hitting something, the internal organs can strike other surfaces within the body, too.

What Causes Car Accidents?

Risky driving behaviors are some of the leading causes of motor vehicle crashes.

Distracted driving, which can take the form of inattentive vehicle operation or texting/calling while driving, is one example. There's also speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol or substances (e.g., illicit drugs).

In one study published in the journal ScienceDirect, the researchers noted that human factors, including the above violations and other errors, contribute to over 90% of crashes among instrumented vehicle drivers.

Never Delay Treatment for Car Accident Injuries

Car accident injuries don't have to be visible to cause shocking, catastrophic consequences like lifelong pain, suffering, disability, or worse, death. It's for this reason that you should never delay seeking professional medical help if you ever get involved in a crash.

Get more informative health, wellness, and safety guides like this, or read up on current local and state events by checking out the rest of our news platform.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.