If you're struggling with a substance abuse disorder, there's good news because it means you can have a high rehab success rate and enjoy long-term recovery.

According to research by JAMA, between 40-60% of people with substance abuse disorders relapse during their recovery. This number is smaller than that of those treated for hypertension, where 50-70% of people relapse.

Understanding your treatment options is the first step to getting your life back in order. Fortunately, there are several options, each with its own pros and cons. This blog will explain everything you need to know to succeed on your recovery journey.

What Is the Rehab Success Rate in the US?

Before starting treatment, many people ask about the rehab success rate, trying to determine if treatment will work for them. In the US, studies from JAMA show that around 40-60% of people with an addiction relapse at least once in their recovery journey. This number might seem high, but it's very similar to the relapse rates for other health conditions, such as:

High blood pressure

Asthma

Diabetes

Recovery is not an easy path to walk because it takes effort, time, and the right kind of treatment. It's very common for many addicts to recover at different speeds, because not everyone's situation is the same. Some addicts, especially those without a support network, might experience more setbacks than someone who is in treatment and has a solid support network to help them.

It's important to remember, however, that when trying to recover from an addiction, every step you take towards sobriety counts as progress. Knowing this can sometimes help people stay on the right track and avoid relapsing. Several rehab success factors can help the chances of long-term recovery, such as:

Strong personal motivation

Consistent treatment

A reliable support system of friends, family, or professionals

What Are the Treatment Options for Addiction?

Fortunately, over the years, many treatment options, such as Choose Your Horizon comprehensive programs, have become popular for people wanting to recover from substance abuse. Medical professionals often combine two or more methods to improve rehab treatment effectiveness. With that in mind, let's review some common treatment options in more detail, so you know which ones are right for you.

Private Therapy

Private therapy is done one-on-one with a licensed therapist or medical professional. This private setting can often make it easier for addicts to open up about their behaviors, thoughts, and feelings about their addictions. This type of attention can help guide addicts toward healthier choices and coping mechanisms during addiction recovery.

Typically, the therapist will help identify triggers in patients that can lead to cravings or relapse. However, together with the addict, they also help build strategies to:

Manage emotions

Handle stress

Avoid risky situations

Group and Family Therapy

Group therapy is another option, and includes more than one person undertaking recovery. In this setting, participants share their experiences and listen to others' experiences, helping people struggling with addiction to know they're not alone. Having several people in the group can also go a long way toward building encouragement and accountability.

Family therapy, on the other hand, focuses on healing familial relationships that are often pushed to the limit. During these sessions, loved ones can learn more about addiction, the recovery journey, and how their actions can affect recovery. They also learn to communicate better with one another and create a safer home environment.

Groups Like NA and AA

Another treatment option many addicts turn to is peer-led support groups, such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous. These meetings happen all over the world, and while some groups allow visitors to attend (but not participate), other groups only open themselves to those seeking recovery from their addictions.

Since both these groups work off the 12-Step model, addicts and alcoholics are welcomed in both groups because they share the same recovery process. These steps encourage addicts to reflect on themselves and take personal responsibility.

It also helps them build connections with others in recovery. Regular participation in AA or NA can greatly improve rehab program outcomes for many people.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the 4 Stages of Addiction Recovery?

Recovery from addiction typically has four stages: treatment initiation, early abstinence, maintaining abstinence, and advanced, or long-term, recovery. Each stage challenges the recovering addict in many ways, but offers new opportunities for growth.

Treatment initiation is the moment someone decides to actively seek help with their addiction. This could include:

Entering an inpatient rehab program

Beginning therapy

Attending recovery meetings

Early abstinence is arguably one of the hardest stages because it focuses on staying away from the recovering addict's substance of choice (SOC), whether it's drugs or alcohol, for the first few weeks of recovery. However, with the right treatment program, recovering addicts use this time to learn coping skills and how to build healthier routines that don't center around their SOC.

Finally, advanced therapy heavily focuses on the future and long-term stability. Recovering addicts often have the chance to rebuild careers and repair relationships they may have damaged during active addiction.

Which Addiction Is the Hardest to Quit?

There are several substances that can be hard to quit because they create a strong physical and mental dependence. Some of the hardest addictions to overcome include:

Opioids

Alcohol

Benzodiazepines

Nicotine

Methamphetamine

What Day Is the Hardest When Quitting an Addiction?

Many recovering addicts find that the first few days after they stop using a substance are the hardest. While the body begins to adjust to the absence of substances, cravings can increase quite severely. During this phase of the recovery journey, withdrawal symptoms can feel especially intense.

Taking Your First Step Toward Recovery

Addiction recovery is not something that happens overnight and typically requires a lot of time and dedication. While the rehab success rate indicates that relapse can occur, many addicts find lasting progress with the right guidance and treatment options. Therapy, support groups, and personal commitment all play a role in long-term recovery.

Has this blog inspired you to seek help? If so, and you want to know more, take a look through our Community section for more insightful articles.

