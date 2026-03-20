If you're wondering whether there's a connection between today's higher home repair costs and soaring homeowners' coverage rates, the answer is yes; it's an often-overlooked link that involves higher labor and building material costs.

As the latter's prices increase, so does the cost to rebuild a home, resulting in insurers paying more for claims. The more they must pay for claims, the more costs that get passed on to policyholders, resulting in increased premiums.

Indeed, Insurance Journal says the projected increase for the average annual homeowners' insurance premium will be 5% in 2026, bringing it up to $3,057. It further noted that premiums have risen by 46% since 2021.

The good news is that if you understand the link between housing maintenance costs and home insurance premiums, you can identify opportunities that can help mitigate your risk of facing property damage, filing claims, and paying more for coverage.

What Are the Most Common Home Repairs?

Fixing household plumbing leaks is among the most common home repairs.

The U.S. EPA says that nationwide, annual household leaks waste close to one trillion gallons of water. In an average household, over 9,300 gallons of water go to waste each year due to leaks, and 9% of homes have leaks wasting at least 50 gallons a day.

HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems are also common reasons for requiring home repair and maintenance services. Many homeowners face electrical issues, too, from fixing broken switches to non-working outlets and upgrading dated wiring.

What Makes a House Unrepairable?

Building inspectors, code enforcement officers, or health departments may deem a house unrepairable and uninhabitable if it suffers from severe structural failure. Examples include:

Massive foundation cracks

Sagging roofs

Uneven floors

Leaning or bowing walls

Significant environmental damage may also result in a house being "unrepairable." An example is widespread mold growth due to unaddressed water damage. Another is severe biohazard contamination, in which remediation is no longer feasible.

Code and legal violations are other reasons. They can occur due to a lack of adequate sanitation or structural hazards. Failure to comply with zoning laws and health and safety codes may make them unrepairable, too.

Properties deemed uninhabitable also often have numerous health and safety hazards. They may be home to hazardous materials (such as excessive lead or asbestos), uncontrollable pest infestations due to a severe lack of home maintenance, or both.

Economic impracticability is another potential reason for a home being unrepairable. In this case, the cost to repair the structure exceeds the property's market value.

What Is the Overlooked Link Between Home Repair Costs and Homeowners' Coverage?

An often-overlooked connection between home repair costs and homeowners' insurance policies is that an increase in the former often leads to the latter increasing, too. Your insurance costs are also likely to soar each time you file a claim for home repairs.

Rising Labor and Material Costs Make Home Repairs More Expensive

According to an AOL.com article published in August 2025, home remodeling and repair costs have increased by around 4% in the previous year. The increase, however, was a significant 61% over the course of the last decade.

Such spikes also go back many years. Home repair costs, for instance, have increased 58.6% from 2007 to 2017, according to this guide exploring trusted Florida homeowners coverage providers.

When the price of labor and materials goes up, repairing or rebuilding a home becomes more expensive. Homeowners then rely on their insurance policies to pay for covered or "insured" costs, resulting in insurers spending more on paying out claims.

The more high-cost claims insurers have to pay, the more expensive things get for them, and the less profit they make. They need to reduce the risks their businesses face, so they must pass on some of the costs to consumers by raising rates and premiums.

Soaring Home Repair Costs Can Raise Risks of Becoming Underinsured

Some homeowners, due to a lack of regular policy reviews, may fail to recognize the link between rising home repair costs and their homeowners' policies. It can lead to them becoming underinsured, as their current coverage no longer matches the actual cost to repair or rebuild their homes.

Such a gap, which can be considerable, can leave homeowners like yourself exposed to enormous out-of-pocket expenses if disasters strike.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Most Expensive Home Repairs?

The most severe foundation or structural problems can top the list of the costliest home repairs.

NerdWallet says fixing foundations can cost at least a few hundred dollars to around $100,000. It depends on the extent of necessary repairs and the type of damage, but even if it's the "cheapest," it can still cost a lot of money.

Roof problems are usually expensive, too. Yahoo says the average cost of repairs/upkeep sits at $1,471. The same article noted water heater repair/maintenance as another costly endeavor, averaging $505 a year or costing an average of $1,300 for a system replacement.

Can Failure to Carry Out Home Repairs Devalue a House?

Yes. Failure to complete necessary home repairs can cause a significant devaluation of your home, reducing its market value and sale price.

Even if you have no plans of selling, neglecting your home can lead to health and safety hazards. The problems it develops can worsen and become bad enough that your house can injure you or make you sick.

You may even face legal liabilities if someone visits your home and they get injured due to something you've failed to fix or maintain. An example is if they sustain wounds due to a collapsed floor board or they fall because of a rotting stair step.

While a lower-value house usually costs less to insure, if it's due to a devaluation caused by a lack of maintenance or neglect, insurance companies may decline your application for coverage or even cancel your existing policy.

Don't Let Soaring Home Repair Costs Leave You Underinsured

With home repair costs now being more expensive, ensuring you don't overlook their connection to your homeowners' coverage has become more crucial than ever.

If you haven't done so yet, review your coverage today, update it as needed, or shop around for a new but affordable policy with better benefits.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.