New construction is becoming a more popular option for eager homebuyers. With advanced features such as energy efficiency and move-in-ready construction, it is obvious why new-build homes are all the rage in today's competitive real estate market.

The housing market is dire in the United States at the moment, with the National Low Income Housing Association reporting that the country is short an astounding 7.2 million homes for rent. New homes just aren't being built quickly enough, and rising property values push up expenses for all homebuyers due to the shortage of inventory.

New construction is the most obvious solution to combat the housing shortage and provide homebuyers with builds that match the needs of the current consumer.

What Is the Meaning of New Construction?

When you see the words "new construction" in a real estate listing or community advertisement, the meaning can be confusing or misleading. However, new construction simply means that a home is in the process of being built, or has been built but never lived in.

When working with a qualified company such as Momentum Realty, a Northeast Florida brokerage, specify that you would like to see new build homes. Understand that these types of homes might be limited due to rising construction and labor costs currently affecting the economy.

The Advantages of New Build Homes

If you are interested in investing in a new home, you may be wondering if it is worth it in comparison to other types of properties. After all, older homes often have historic charm and unique quirks that act as time capsules to when the structure was built. Here are some of the key benefits of buying new rather than used.

Increased Energy Efficiency

Research is constantly showing that energy efficiency is a huge contributor to reducing greenhouse gases and carbon footprints. Building energy-efficient homes appeals to eco-conscious buyers. Additionally, energy efficiency means better temperature control and lower monthly appliance costs.

An energy-efficient HVAC system, for instance, can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year on your heating and cooling bills.

Conform to Building Codes

Municipal building codes are constantly changing, and if you want to make modifications to an existing structure, you must conform to the laws. Newer homes take care of this element for you, so you can rest easy knowing that your home does not violate any building codes.

Trendy Layouts and Features

In days gone by, features such as split-level layouts and conversation pits dominated the real estate game. The 2020s have their own features, primarily in the form of open floor plans. A newer home guarantees a fresher, more modern living space.

Move-In Ready

Once you get the keys to your new construction, you can move in. You will not have to wait for an existing owner to move out, nor will you need to factor in a timeline for repairs.

All you have to do is turn the key and enjoy a space that is completely ready to fill with your possessions. Once the deed is signed, you can immediately begin moving.

Is It Cheaper to Buy a House or Build It?

It is difficult to compare the final price tags of a new build home versus a custom home built from the ground up. New build houses may charge a premium for traits such as energy efficiency and speedy construction, but custom-built homes have their own expenses.

Does the land that you purchased for your custom-built home already have plumbing and electric capabilities? How much labor is required to build the foundation? Are there any complex, individualized features that require special skills and labor?

When comparing prices, you must consider all potential factors. When you build your own home, you may need to rent for several years while construction is underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are There Any Disadvantages To New Build Homes?

While new build homes are generally considered the gold standard of real estate, there are some drawbacks that one has to consider. Lot sizes are often smaller, for example, because of the uniform layout of newer housing developments.

Additionally, higher property taxes could be a major issue, depending on where you live and how taxes are assessed. Usually, property taxes correlate to the appraised home value, and if a newer home has a higher market price, then your tax bill will likely increase.

You may have to deal with less mature landscaping as well. Newer communities are often sparser than well-established neighborhoods. Trees and foliage can take years to grow.

Even when homes technically follow local housing codes, they may suffer from sloppy craftsmanship if they need to get the homes on the market quickly. Work with a qualified property inspector to resolve all major issues before moving in.

Should I Purchase a One or Two-Story House?

Whether you require a one or two-story house depends on your spatial needs and the layout that you desire. Often, two-story houses are more popular for families who want to centralize their sleeping quarters on one floor and their living space on another. Building upward allows for more square footage without having a sprawling, single-story home.

However, stairs can be tough to navigate for children and individuals with mobility issues. Additionally, some buyers would rather have a smaller model with reduced square footage. Not everyone needs to have more than a couple of bedrooms or extra areas for storage and entertainment.

Make a list of the features that you value most in a property if you still have trouble with the decision. Ask family and friends which type of house they envision you residing in.

Consider a New Construction Home Today

New construction is not just a set of buzzwords that look good in a real estate listing. New homes often have significant value for potential buyers over older models, making them a much more attractive choice in the real estate field.

Would you like to learn more about the latest housing trends? Explore our site today for all news and updates related to the real estate market.

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