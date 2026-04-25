Long-distance moving tips are more than just life advice to ease the process; using them can mean the difference between a stressful, expensive move and a peaceful transition to your new home. Some mistakes that first-timers often make include not creating a moving checklist, waiting too long to hire professionals, and more.

Whether it is for new career opportunities or a chance to be closer to family, long-distance moves are becoming more common. While there may be substantial benefits to moving further, the process can be daunting, especially for first-timers.

Here are some mistakes to avoid if you are new to long-distance moving.

Not Downsizing and Decluttering

Downsizing before the move can save you:

Time

Money

Labor

There is also a psychological benefit to letting go of items that you feel you no longer need. Go through all of your items to determine what is really important and what can be tossed or donated.

The cost savings of downsizing may be significant. This could mean renting a smaller moving vehicle or hiring fewer movers to help with the process.

You also will not have as many items to sort when you arrive at your new home.

Moving During Peak Months

A moving cost estimate can vary greatly based on the time of year that you plan to relocate. Summers and weekends tend to have higher rates, as these are more popular times to move.

Kids do not have to worry about school, and the warm weather doesn't present as many challenging driving conditions.

However, with the right planning, you can still move during the off-season and save money. Book early and familiarize yourself with your route.

Children missing a few days of school may be irritating, but it isn't the end of the world.

Failure to Formulate a Moving Plan

You do not have to create an elaborate moving plan, but you should have a general idea of how you are going to accomplish this major life transition. Keep all of your information in one place and put together a tentative schedule to use as a reference.

What Is the Best Way to Do a Long-Distance Move?

There isn't one right way to complete a long-distance move. Ultimately, the plan you choose should work best for you and your family's needs.

Some people choose to hire professionals for packing, while others prefer to do it themselves. Flying is a viable option for those who need to get to a new location quickly, while others prefer to drive.

Whatever gets you from departure to destination most efficiently is the best way to move.

Not Working With a Moving Company

Even if you do not have much furniture or many fragile items, a moving company can make the process much easier. Movers can assist with every stage of the process, including:

Packing items into boxes and bins

Transporting items to moving trucks

Driving moving vehicles

Unloading boxes at the new destination

Unpacking furniture and items

Find a reputable moving company in your area that has great reviews, such as Three Movers.

Procrastinating on Packing

Throwing things into boxes when you are about to move is a recipe for chaos. Take the time to neatly pack items into organized spaces and label everything.

When you arrive at your new home surrounded by boxes, you can easily identify essential items.

Using technology to your advantage is one of the best packing tips for moving. Take a picture or make a list of the items in every box and save them in your smartphone or tablet. You can see what is in each box without having to open them all.

What Is the Hardest Room to Pack When Moving?

Packing up the kitchen is often the most challenging. You must figure out how to store food so it stays safe during transit and avoids pests.

Expensive appliances cost hundreds of dollars to replace. Pots and pans often don't fit neatly into boxes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is Moving So Stressful?

While moving may seem like an opportunity to start over or leave bad memories behind, the experience can be incredibly stressful. The amount of time, labor, and money involved often heightens feelings of anxiety.

Some of the most common factors that can emotionally affect you during a long-distance move include:

Unfamiliarity with a new state or city

Grieving your old home

Keeping track of essential items amidst packing

Leaving friends and family behind

Disrupting work or school schedules

Different sleep and eating patterns

If moving causes you high levels of stress, consider working with a therapist to find coping mechanisms. You will be able to use some tried-and-true techniques when your emotions go into overdrive.

How Early Should I Prepare for My Move?

It depends on factors such as how far you plan to move and the complexity. For instance, if you have children, planning the move can be more difficult. You will also have to coordinate with new school or work schedules.

A good rule of thumb is to start preparing three to eight weeks before the move. The earlier, the better. Try to start packing nonessentials and organizing items as soon as possible to avoid rushing later.

You also need to book professionals, such as movers and cleaners. These types of companies tend to be busier during peak periods, so you are more likely to find a better rate by reserving their services earlier.

Is It More Cost-Effective to Move or Leave Furniture?

The decision to move or leave your furniture can vary based on the cost of the furniture or whether you will have room for it in your new home. If you've invested in high-quality pieces, then it is worth the trip.

However, cheaper furniture may cost more to move than it is worth.

Use These Long-Distance Moving Tips

While moving is a challenging experience, there are ways that you can improve the process. With these long-distance moving tips, you can ensure that your next move goes as smoothly as possible.

Would you like to learn more about moving and home design? Take a look around our site for more resources, tips, and tricks.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.