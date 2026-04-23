Losing weight and eating more healthy foods is a promise many folks make at some point during the year, but it can be tricky to stick to. When choosing healthy fast food options, opt for protein-rich meals and swap your side of chips for a healthier option, such as a salad.

Obesity is unfortunately common in the US, with more than one in three adults being obese. Fortunately, it's never too late to make a change, and a change doesn't mean having to forgo those quick and convenient fast food options. With just a few changes, you can still have the tasty on-the-go food but without the unhealthy consequences.

What's the 3-3-6 Rule for Food?

The 3-3-3 rule for food is a healthy diet framework that helps you make better choices, especially when it comes to fast food. It involves:

Eating three balanced meals a day

Drinking three cups of water per day

Choosing three main ingredients (protein, fat, and carbs) when food prepping

Every day, you should eat three meals, namely:

A healthy breakfast

A satisfying lunch

A wholesome dinner

Your meals should contain a mix of protein, fats, and complex carbohydrates.

You should also aim to drink at least three cups of water to stay properly hydrated. When choosing your meals for the week, pick three different protein sources, three fat sources, and three carb sources to keep meals both healthy and interesting.

How to Choose Healthy Fast Food Options?

Of course, we all love a bit of fast food on occasion because it's tasty and convenient, but that doesn't mean it has to be an unhealthy choice. If you can't opt for a convenient healthy food delivery service, then here's how to choose healthy fast food options.

Consider the Protein

Many fast food options include breaded proteins, like crumbed chicken breasts or deep-fried calamari. As tasty as they are, they are high in calories.

Instead, choose grilled options, such as:

Grilled chicken

Turkey

Fish

If none of those options are available, then consider lean roast beef. Grilled options are healthier and make great high-protein breakfast foods and healthy lunches.

Switch Your Sides

When ordering fast food, such as a burger, it's usually accompanied by a side dish. In most places, you can choose which side you prefer. The options typically include:

French fries

Onion rings

Potato salad

While tasty, those options are also high in calories. Instead, swap your side dish for low-calorie vegetables or a side salad. Even be cautious of sides like coleslaw, because they contain mayonnaise, which is typically high in fat and low in nutrients.

Focus on Portion Control

If you're trying to make healthier choices when buying fast food, gone are the days you can boldly say, "Supersize it!" Portion control can make a huge impact on how much weight you gain, so wherever possible, try to order regular portions or even child-sized meals. Once you start focusing on how much you eat, as well as what you eat, you'll notice a significant difference in how much weight you can lose in just a few weeks.

Customize Your Order

Burgers are notorious for coming with a lot of toppings, which all add to the calories you're ingesting when you order them. Customizing your order can make a significant difference, so consider asking for no:

Mayonnaise

Cheese

Extra toppings

Sauces and salad dressings, especially creamy ones, can also add to your calories, but you don't necessarily have to omit them entirely. Rather ask for them on the side, so you can control how much you add to your meal.

Rethink Your Drink Choice

Of course, most meals don't just come with a side. Many include a drink as well. When ordering fast food, look at your drink options on the menu and choose items like:

Unsweetened iced tea

Still or sparkling water

Low-fat milk

Zero-sugar soda

As delicious as they are, fruit juices, milkshakes, and sodas are all calorie-dense and high in sugar, so you should cut back on them when trying to make healthier choices.

Check The Nutritional Information

Many restaurants and fast food outlets list nutritional information on their menus, which can help you when you're trying to find healthy lunches and other meals. You can usually find information on the amount of calories, fat, and sodium in each meal. If they're not listed on the menu, they might have it on their website, so do a quick browse before you order.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Some Tips for Healthy Eating?

You can improve your diet by eating more fruits and vegetables (although limit your fruit intake because they're usually high in sugar), reducing sodium and added sugar, and choosing lean proteins. Another tip is to choose whole grains instead of refined grains, like swapping white bread for whole-wheat bread and white rice for brown rice. Our final tip is to prep meals at home, which can also save you money by avoiding convenience foods.

What Are Healthy Snacks?

Healthy snacks include:

Hard-boiled eggs

Greek yogurt with berries

Hummus with low-calorie vegetables

Apple slices are also extra tasty when you add a small amount of sugar-free peanut butter. Opt for air-popped popcorn with light seasoning instead of using oil.

Nuts, such as cashews and almonds, can also make a tasty snack that provides sustained energy. Finally, some mashed avocado on whole-grain toast can make a delicious, heart-healthy meal and is quick and easy to prepare.

Better Choices, Not Fewer Choices

Healthy fast food options don't have to mean eating boring, tasteless meals. Simple choices like swapping your side for healthier ones, or avoiding sweet drinks, can make a significant difference in how you manage your weight.

Snacking on nuts can provide lasting energy throughout the day and can help you feel fuller for longer. Switching your deep-fried or crumbed proteins with grilled ones is also another tasty way to make healthier meals.

Loved these healthy hacks? Check out our News section for more deep dives into health-conscious topics like modern nutrition and meal planning.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.