Here Are the Cars That Depreciate the Most and Least

    By: Craig Johnson

    Updated:
    When you buy a car, you want one that will hold its value even after several years. A new report shows that vehicles that fall into that category might not be what you expect and cover a wide range of styles.

    Automotive site iSeeCars recently released a study that indicates that the average car model depreciates 49.6% over the first five years.

    The site analyzed sales records of more than 7.7 million new and used vehicles to identity which of them lose their value the least and most over that time period.

    Here are some key findings from the report:

    • Depreciating only 30% over the first five years, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has the best resale value
    • The Maserati Quattroporte has the highest depreciation over five years, declining a whopping 72.2% ( or $95,393) on average
    • Overall, SUVs, trucks, and sports cars hold their value the most
    • Electric vehicles like the Chevrolet Volt and Nissan Leaf hold their value the least

    Let’s take a look at vehicles that depreciate the least, according to iSeeCars:

    Which Cars Hold Their Value the Best?

    Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation
    1 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 30.0%
    2 Jeep Wrangler 31.5%
    3 Toyota Tacoma 32.0%
    4 Toyota Tundra 35.9%
    5 Toyota 4Runner 36.5%
    6 Porsche 911 37.2%
    7 Honda Ridgeline 38.1%
    8 Nissan GT-R 39.4%
    9 Nissan Frontier   39.5%
    10 Subaru Impreza WRX  40.0%
    Average for all vehicles 49.6%

    “While the average new vehicle loses nearly half of its value after five years, there are vehicles that retain more of their value and depreciate less than average,” said iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly. “For consumers who purchase new vehicles and sell them after five years, choosing a car that holds its value is a smart economic decision.”

    You may be wondering which vehicles depreciate the most after five years. Findings from iSeeCars show that the highest-depreciating cars lose 68% or more of their value compared to the average vehicle.

    When it comes to highest depreciation, there are four vehicles in the minus 70% club.

    Here are the vehicles that depreciate the most, according to iSeeCars:

    Which Cars Lose Their Value the Most?

    Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation
    1 Maserati Quattroporte 72.2%
    2 BMW 7 Series 71.3%
    3 Nissan LEAF  71.0%
    4 BMW i3 70.9%
    5 BMW 5 Series 69.2%
    6 Acura RLX 69.2%
    7 Ford Fusion Energi 69.1%
    8 BMW 6 Series 69.0%
    9 Jaguar XJL 68.9%
    10 Chevrolet Volt  68.1%
    Average for all vehicles 49.6%

    “If you plan on trading in or selling your next vehicle at around the five-year mark, a car that retains most of its value can lessen the expense of your purchase,” said Ly. “Conversely, if you are a used car shopper, choosing a car that has already taken a depreciation hit can provide you with a significant deal.”

    See the full car depreciation lists for SUV, trucks and more at iSeeCars.

    Money expert Clark Howard says you can get great value by looking at pre-owned vehicles.

    “My preference is for you to buy a two or three-year-old used car, rather than a new car. Because when you buy a new car, it loses value the minute you drive off the lot.”

    If you’re interested in learning what to look for in a pre-owned vehicle, here’s how to buy a used car .

    The post Here Are the Cars That Depreciate the Most and Least appeared first on Clark Howard.

