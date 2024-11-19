CMA Awards 2024: See who’s performing, who’s presenting LIVE on Channel 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country Music’s Biggest Night keeps getting bigger as the Country Music Association and ABC have announced presenters for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards.”

Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC and is available next day on Hulu.

This year’s CMA Awards presenters include:

Simone Biles

Clint Black

Jeff Bridges

Jordan Davis

Freddie Freeman

Don Johnson

Jackson Laux

Little Big Town

Dustin Lynch

Katharine McPhee

The Oak Ridge Boys

Taylor Frankie Paul

Carly Pearce

Caleb Pressley

Nate Smith

Daniel Sunjata

Mitchell Tenpennty

Billy Bob Thornton

With unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations and special tributes from some of the biggest names in music, “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” is a must-see event. Artists taking the CMA Awards stage include:

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Luke Bryan

Brooks & Dun

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Sierra Hull

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Noah Kahan

Ella Langley

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Post Malone

Shaboozey

Chris Stapleton

Teddy Swims

Thomas Rhett,

Molly Tuttle

Lainey Wilson

Bailey Zimmerman.

“The 58th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer, Alan Carter is the director, and Jon Macks is the head writer.

