CMA Awards 2024: See who’s performing, who’s presenting LIVE on Channel 2

By ABC News

LUKE BRYAN, LAINEY WILSON, PEYTON MANNING ÒTHE 58TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDSÓ - ABC's ÒThe 58th Annual CMA AwardsÓ stars Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, and Peyton Manning. (Disney/Brian Bowen Smith) (Brian Bowen Smith/Disney)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country Music’s Biggest Night keeps getting bigger as the Country Music Association and ABC have announced presenters for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards.”

Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC and is available next day on Hulu.

This year’s CMA Awards presenters include:

  • Simone Biles
  • Clint Black
  • Jeff Bridges
  • Jordan Davis
  • Freddie Freeman
  • Don Johnson
  • Jackson Laux
  • Little Big Town
  • Dustin Lynch
  • Katharine McPhee
  • The Oak Ridge Boys
  • Taylor Frankie Paul
  • Carly Pearce
  • Caleb Pressley
  • Nate Smith
  • Daniel Sunjata
  • Mitchell Tenpennty
  • Billy Bob Thornton

With unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations and special tributes from some of the biggest names in music, “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” is a must-see event. Artists taking the CMA Awards stage include:

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Luke Bryan
  • Brooks & Dun
  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Riley Green 
  • Sierra Hull
  • Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Noah Kahan
  • Ella Langley
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Megan Moroney
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Post Malone
  • Shaboozey
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Teddy Swims
  • Thomas Rhett,
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Bailey Zimmerman.

“The 58th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer, Alan Carter is the director, and Jon Macks is the head writer.

