Wet Tuesday morning begins stretch of rain, with potential for severe weather later this week

Expect a wet couple of days across north Georgia.

That wet weather is underway this morning as rain is falling across a lot of north Georgia for the morning commute.

Severe Weather Team Two is tracking a severe weather threat on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Severe Weather Team Two Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the good news is that rain will clear out later this week for The Masters.

We’re tracking rain and how it could impact your commute, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

We’re tracking rain and how it could impact your commute, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here is what you need to know:

Scattered showers move in again on Wednesday

Risk for strong and severe storms on Thursday

Rain will then clear, setting up nice weekend

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2023 Cox Media Group