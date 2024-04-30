Weather

Tuesday weather: Expect scattered showers and isolated storms into the afternoon

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking wet weather moving across North Georgia for the morning commute.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some isolated storms are also possible.

Monahan says showers and storms will be more isolated as we head into the afternoon hours.

Here’s what to know for Tuesday:

  • Scattered showers for the morning commute, especially in Northwest Georgia
  • Some isolated thunderstorms are possible later this morning and into the afternoon
  • Severe weather is not expected
  • Once rain moves out later today, we heat up with some of the warmest weather of the year, so far, by Thursday
  • A chance for showers and storms returns into the weekend

